QPS Employment Group, a staffing and recruiting agency, started 31 years ago in the basement of its president’s home in Wisconsin. It has expanded throughout the Midwest with over 50 branches, including Fort Dodge, where it has had an office for four years.

The company now employs more than 300 internal employees, and just last year successfully hired almost 5,000 people into permanent positions. In fact, it boasts a 97 percent success rate in placing professionals in some of the most sought-after positions with companies, and 95 percent of placements stay over a year.

“We’re a Midwest company that is family-oriented, and brings together the expertise and resources of a large national firm with the personalized attention to detail and in-depth market knowledge that you typically get from a small, local agency,” says Amy Berding, account executive for Fort Dodge.

QPS maintains the philosophy that the right job has the power to change lives. It has helped thousands of companies improve their workforce and bottom line since its founding in 1985. QPS staffs for accounting, engineering, information technology, manufacturing management, sales, and human resources positions alike.

In Fort Dodge, the company is looking to fill positions such as maintenance technicians, automation engineers, production supervisors, CNC operators, assembly workers, and many more.

Additional information on these positions is available at the QPS Employment Group Fort Dodge office located at 1426 Central Ave, Ste A., email address is FortDodge(at)qpsemployment(dot)com or call 515-955-5575.

