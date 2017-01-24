“When I started with the organization, I liked the stability and upward mobility, but now what I appreciate most is the people. I think there are something like 8,000 associates across the network, but people across the organization still know my family,” Past News Releases RSS Fort Dodge, Iowa Is Redefining...

Nestle Purina Petcare, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is the leading pet food company in the U.S. In 2015, the company achieved approximately $8.4 billion in revenue annually, and, for over 40 years, has run a major operation out of Fort Dodge, Iowa. The 224-person facility produces Friskies Pro Plan, and Mighty Dog, and offers career growth opportunities not only in Fort Dodge but also across the U.S. and in 150 countries around the globe. The company recruits for everything from hourly production operator to senior human resources coordinator to industrial mechanic to quality analyst and production team leader.

“When I started with the organization, I liked the stability and upward mobility, but now what I appreciate most is the people. I think there are something like 8,000 associates across the network, but people across the organization still know my family,” says Eric Dobson, Fort Dodge Factory Manager, who has been with the company for 14 years.

Nestle Purina Petcare prides itself on its passionate and hardworking people, its heavy investment in safety and quality, its pursuit of the latest technology and innovation in pet care, and its commitment to giving back to the community. The company provides its employees with an opportunity to be on the cutting edge of the pet care industry, as well as competitive wages, tuition reimbursements, pet adoption assistance, health benefits for employees and their families, and more.

Nestle Purina is looking for highly motivated people with a mechanical aptitude and a high school diploma or the equivalent, and, experience in the manufacturing industry is ideal. It also wants people who have strong individual troubleshooting capabilities and appreciate continuous on-the-job learning.

The Fort Dodge Nestle Purnia location is at 2400 4th Avenue South. Additional information on the company and open career opportunities is available at http://www.nestlepurinacareers.com.

