Donnelly Mechanical, a premier provider of commercial HVAC maintenance and construction services in New York City, has appointed Thomas Cahill as the Director of Special Projects. He will report to John Fallon, Donnelly’s Vice President of Service.

“Our Special Projects division provides support and resources for mechanical systems above and beyond the general HVAC maintenance services scope,” said Dan Donnelly, owner and President of Donnelly Mechanical. “Continuing Donnelly’s track record of providing the most practical, intelligent and cost-saving turnkey solutions, Tom and his team will work with clients on design as well as equipment installation and retrofit projects. Tom is LEED GA and has been active in both ASHRAE and SMACNA. We are pleased he is bringing his extraordinary expertise to our team.”

Over the past 11 years Tom has been involved in the successful completion of projects in commercial office buildings (World Trade Center Tower 2), hospitals (Mt. Sinai/St. Luke’s, Memorial Sloan Kettering), laboratories (Alexandria Center for Science), hotels and very high end residential buildings (Four Seasons, TRUMP Soho, 170 East End Avenue), and malls (The Mall at Bay Plaza). Prior to joining Donnelly Mechanical, Tom was the Senior Project Manager at Heritage Mechanical Services, an EMCOR company. He began his career at EMCOR in 2006 where he became a strong leader who developed exceptional relationships with owners, architects, engineers, general contractors and vendors.

To connect with Tom Cahill and the Donnelly Mechanical Special Projects Division please call (718) 886-1500 or visit http://www.donnellymech.com.

Donnelly Mechanical Corporation is New York City’s premier HVAC contractor, exclusively serving commercial clients. Founded in 1989, the firm is a leading integrated HVAC and energy company in the metropolitan area, offering clients a full range services aiming to maximize energy efficiency and cost savings. Equipped with extensive knowledge regarding the industry’s leading sustainability technology and incentive programs, Donnelly Mechanical provides energy consulting, energy auditing and equipment replacement services. The firm’s expert team includes senior-level staff with LEED-accreditation from the U.S. Green Building Council. For more information please visit http://www.donnellymech.com or call (718) 886-1500.