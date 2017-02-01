Tifany Markee Commemorates Crystal Anniversary as an Attorney

Immigration attorney Tifany Markee is celebrating fifteen years as a legal professional. “More important than the number of years I have practiced is my ability to look back and see my work pay off for individuals, families and companies throughout the world,” said Ms. Markee, a partner at Milner & Markee, LLP. “I know that my dedication and commitment to improving my profession has made a true difference, and for that I am very proud. I look forward to the next fifteen years with equal excitement.”

Ms. Markee received her Juris Doctor from California Western School of Law, graduating Magna Cum Laude in May 2001. She is currently an active member of the California State Bar and American Immigration Lawyers Association. She is also a Certified Specialist in U.S. Immigration and Nationality law by the State Bar of California.

Furthermore, Ms. Markee, the mother of two internationally adopted children, is one of only a handful of attorneys across the nation with an active practice in the adoption, immigration, and citizenship of foreign-born children. She is an active lecturer and mentor in this field and frequently speaks at law schools and professional organizations, including the American Immigration Lawyers Association and Academy of California Adoption Attorneys.

“Tifany has dedicated herself to this demanding field of law, and has successfully presented and assisted with cases before the CIS, Board of Immigration Appeals, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Federal District Courts,” said Nora Milner, senior partner at Milner & Markee. “The firm is very fortunate to have her unique skills and experience in international adoptions.”

About Milner & Markee, LLP

Since 1987, Milner & Markee has focused on Immigration and Nationality Law. Milner & Markee maintains two offices, one in San Diego and one in Palm Desert, CA. For more information, please call (858) 451-6269, or visit http://www.milner-markee.com.

