Introducing the Tiki Collection from Parrish Kauai Vacation Rentals

New Tiki mug from Parrish Kauai vacation rentals. Created by THOR and made by Tiki Farm, our first custom mug comes in three tropical colors.

Known for their collection of the most prestigious Kauai vacation rentals with unmatched service and amenities, Parrish Kauai adds fun with an exclusive Tiki mug for Elite Collection guests which is also available through their online Kauai store for a limited time through January 31. A portion of all sales benefit the Hawaiian Monk Seal Foundation.

Soon to be coveted by Tiki collectors, the Parrish Kauai mug was designed by the industry visionary THOR whose work includes Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Studios and more. One-of-a-kind and manufactured by renowned artists at the Tiki Farm, the Parrish Kauai Tiki mug is 4 1/4 inches tall and with an upper width of 4 inches and a lower width of 3 1/4 inches.

Two Ways to Own a Ceramic Tiki Mug from The Parrish Collection Kauai.

Guests who book a property from their Elite Collection will receive two complimentary Tiki mugs during their Mai Tai welcome greeting upon arrival. A limited quantity of mugs are also available from the Parrish Kauai online store for $36 and can be shipped anywhere. Last date to order is January 31. Three color choices include blue, dark green and light green. Each mug evokes mid-century island fever with the symbolic tiki grin and is embellished with a Hawaiian pineapple and tropical scenery and Hawaii flowers.

“I have been a novice Tiki collector for years and it was my intention that the first mug have the essence of Polynesian pop culture combined with some of my favorite design attributes of mugs I have collected. The design focuses on a Tiki, my favorite, with a pineapple head dress in honor of our former owner Nancy Grantham's pineapple based logo” mentioned JP Parrish, owner of The Parrish Collection Kauai.

Created by THOR and made by Tiki Farm.

THOR’s designs are seen in Tokyo Disney’s Journey to the Center of the Earth and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea among numerous others. Throughout his career he has held executive titles in the entertainment and theme park industry. Tiki Farm is the largest manufacturer of Tiki mugs in the world. Most of their mugs have become collector items. They have been commissioned to produce Tiki mugs for places that include Disneyland, Mattel, Trader Vic’s, Cheeseburger in Paradise and many others.

“We decided that an authentic Hawaiian Lono Tiki God direction would be the best fit for this project," commented Holden Westland, President of Tiki Farm. "With this particular design, we were inspired by the retro Coco Joe aesthetic and felt the inclusion of the prominently positioned pineapple, which in Hawaiian lore represents “Welcome” was an appropriate finishing touch”.

Best In-Class Amenities from the Elite Collection.

This exclusive portfolio of handpicked residences by company owner, JP Parrish, includes Poipu Beach and Kukuiula Makai properties recognized for the highest standards of quality and guest amenities. Full concierge service is directed by a personal and dedicated Island Host. Included are pre-arrival consulting, a Mai Tai reception with a Hawaii product themed gift basket, custom made Parrish Ocean bath products by Italian fashion designer La Bottega, exclusive Parrish Kauai Mai Tai sorbetto from Papalani Gelato, custom roast Kauai Roastery coffee and other special amenities including the new Tiki mug that make for a most memorable Kauai vacation.

Shop at the Parrish Kauai Store.

In addition to their new Tiki mug, other store products include many of their branded guest amenities that can be sent worldwide. Two other items available are Kauai gift baskets and tropical flowers which can be delivered to a guest’s vacation rental.

Hawaiian Monk Seal Foundation Receives a Portion of All Sales.

The Monk Seal Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization dedicated to the preservation of the critically endangered Hawaiian Monk Seal. They work with volunteers, government agencies, and other non-profits to both protect the monk seals and to engage and educate the public.

About The Parrish Collection Kauai – Largest Purveyor of Professionally Managed Vacation Rentals on Kauai.

Rated “Excellent” by TripAdvisor, their distinguished and unique collection of over 300 properties on the South Shore Kauai and North Shore Kauai is complemented with dedicated and friendly staff committed on delivering the finest services of hospitality and lodging experiences. The Parrish Collection Kauai has been serving guests and owners since 1984 and now has five offices on Kauai with convenient locations in Koloa, Princeville and several at Poipu Beach. Parrish Kauai also manages the classic oceanfront Poipu Kapili Resort, time-honored Nihi Kai Villas, ever popular Waikomo Stream Villas and serves as exclusive manager of The Lodge at Kukuiula. Their latest Kauai deals, online direct booking and property information are available on the Parrish Kauai website and by calling 800-325-5701. Also featured is their Kauai webcam with live views of the Poipu Beach coastline and Kauai sunsets.