Smart Manufacturing, Industry 4.0, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are concepts that Modern Demand-Driven Manufacturers embrace. Past News Releases RSS Synchrono® eKanban...

Synchrono® Launches...

Synchrono®, a leader in modern demand-driven manufacturing software, today released its 2017 Top Ten Trends in Modern Demand-Driven Manufacturing. The list is based on interactions with hundreds of manufacturers and industry experts addressing challenges, innovation and technologies associated with manufacturing digitization, visibility and synchronization.

Demand-Driven Manufacturing is a method of manufacturing primarily used in discrete engineer-to-order (ETO), make-to-order (MTO, build-to-order (BTO) and make-to-stock (MTS) manufacturing environments where production is based on actual demand (orders or consumption) rather than a forecast. Demand-Driven Manufacturing combines the best of Lean Manufacturing, Constraints Management and Six Sigma principles to synchronize activities, improve production flow, eliminate waste, and drive on time delivery.

Modern Demand-Driven Manufacturers take these principles to new levels. In continuously improving their operations, they create more opportunities for innovation. As such, Smart Manufacturing, Industry 4.0, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are concepts that Modern Demand-Driven Manufacturers embrace. The 2017 Top Ten Trends in Modern Demand-Driven Manufacturing report provides additional insight into why these concepts are gaining traction and how they will be implemented.

The 2017 Top Ten Trends in Modern Demand-Driven Manufacturing report includes descriptions and real-world examples of each trend. The report is available for online download. To learn more about Modern Demand Driven Manufacturing, visit http://www.synchrono.com/

About Synchrono

Synchrono® LLC enables the modern, digital demand-driven visual factory of the future; synchronizing people, processes, machines, materials and data to drive production flow from order inception to delivery. The award winning Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform includes a production planning, scheduling and execution system; ekanban inventory replenishment and supply chain collaboration software; a data collection, historian and automated workflow engine; alert management and monitoring software; and a real-time visual factory information system. The Platform components may be implemented independently or collectively to enable the Internet of Things and an unprecedented foundation for communication, collaboration and continuous improvement. Synchrono helps clients manage constraints, improve flow and drive on-time delivery to maintain a competitive edge. Sync with us at http://www.synchrono.com and follow the Demand-Driven Matters blog at http://www.synchrono.com/blog.