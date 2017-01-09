Toshiba International Corporation (TIC) today announced the addition of Bearing & Drive Solutions (BDS) to their nationwide network of distributors. BDS now offers the full range of Toshiba motors, adjustable speed drives, and motor control products through their multi-state branch offices.

“BDS is a welcome addition sure to strengthen the quality and reach of the Toshiba distribution network,” said John O’Brien, director of distribution sales at Toshiba. “Their emphasis on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction are well aligned with our values at Toshiba and we look forward to a mutually prosperous future.”

BDS was founded in 1978 and is well-regarded for a reputation of providing quality products. BDS offers a wide variety of products and services. Based in Souderton, Pennsylvania, BDS also shares similar goals as TIC, such as continual improvement and 100% customer satisfaction. Call 215-723-0938 or visit http://www.bds-usa.net to learn more.

“Toshiba has a legacy of innovative industrial solutions that are a natural fit for BDS customers,” said owner Mark Stevens of BDS. “We welcome the opportunity for new business and look forward to working together to exceed the expectations of our customers.”

About Toshiba International Corporation

TIC is a Toshiba America Inc. (TAI) Group Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation. TIC is headquartered in Houston, Texas and employs approximately 1,200 people. TIC provides application solutions to a wide range of industries including industrial, power electronics, and transmission and distribution systems. For more information about TIC, please visit http://www.toshiba.com/tic.

About the TIC Motors & Drives Division

The TIC Motors & Drives division, which offers a full range of motors, adjustable speed drives, and motor controls, is anchored by a totally integrated manufacturing process; research and development, design, engineering, production and manufacturing, and after-market service and support are all commandeered under one single roof. With the capability to test products together as a complete system before sending out into the field, TIC ensures the highest level of quality, performance, and reliability.