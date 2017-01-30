AS3 Adjustable Speed Drive

Toshiba International Corporation (TIC) will launch a series of new motors and adjustable speed drives (ASDs) for the 2017 Air-Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration (AHR) Exposition taking place January 30th through February 1st at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stop by Toshiba booth #C5140 for free coffee and the opportunity to learn about the newest motor and adjustable speed drive technology for HVAC applications.

Toshiba will display a refreshed lineup of state-of-the-art motors from its renowned EQP Global® and its new Tosh-ECO™ lines as well as completely new drive systems. New products on display at the AHR Exposition include:



Cooling Tower Motor: Low voltage motor rated for severe duty & designed for wet/humid environments; available in ¾ to 75 horsepower (HP)

Global IEC Motor: Low voltage motor with IEC efficiency levels and interchangeable flange options (B5/B35 and B14/34); available in ¾ to 45 kW

Permanent Magnet Motor: Low voltage motor that meets IE4 and “Super Premium” efficiency levels and features two ground provisions; available in 0.55 to 315 kW

EQP Global HVAC Motor: Low voltage motor equipped with double-sealed insulated ceramic bearings for multi-speed fan array, tunnel ventilation, & air handling; available in 1 to 20 HP

Q11™ ASD: Self-calibrating HVAC ASD with Virtual Linear Pump® (VLP) technology for advanced controls to maintain pressure, level, or flow for maximum efficiency

AS3 ASD: All-purpose ASD with built-in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) communications suitable for HVAC applications

Schedule an appointment in advance using the simple online form available online here.

HVAC products offered by Toshiba provide complete and simple control. Toshiba products feature compact enclosures with innovative technologies that reduce time, wiring costs, and installation space. Additionally, Toshiba products are equipped with numerous safety features and communication capabilities for easy maintenance and to help protect HVAC systems from common anomalies. Learn more by visiting http://www.toshiba.com/tic/industries-served/hvac.

About Toshiba International Corporation

TIC is a Toshiba America Inc. (TAI) Group Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation. TIC is headquartered in Houston, Texas and employs approximately 1,200 people. TIC provides application solutions to a wide range of industries including industrial, power electronic, and transmission and distribution systems. For more information about TIC, please visit http://www.toshiba.com/tic.

About the TIC Motors & Drives Division

The TIC Motors & Drives division, which offers a full range of motors, adjustable speed drives, and motor controls, is anchored by a totally integrated manufacturing process; research and development, design, engineering, production and manufacturing, and after-market service and support are all commandeered under one single roof. With the capability to test products together as a complete system before sending out into the field, TIC ensures the highest level of quality, performance, and reliability.

