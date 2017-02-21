Quentin Clothier - TransVault Our goal is to empower TransVault Performance Partners to grow their customer engagements, revenue and satisfaction by utilizing TransVault solutions for the migration of legacy email archives - Quentin Clothier

TransVault, the leading developer of email archive migration solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Quentin Clothier, Director of Strategic Alliances, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

“Our goal is to empower TransVault Performance Partners to grow their customer engagements, revenue and satisfaction by utilizing TransVault solutions for the migration of legacy email archives,” said Clothier. I am delighted to receive this great honor from CRN and it wouldn’t have been possible without such a great team around me, one which delivers unparalleled, innovative software with top notch Sales, Marketing and Support.”

Clothier has more than 20 years’ experience in growing and empowering channel ecosystems. Recently, he has led TransVault’s partner program growth by inspiring new relationships with the likes of Wipro and HCL. A consummate channel professional, Clothier has a communication style all of his own and prides himself on friendly, open relationships aimed at providing mutual benefit for all involved.

“The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole,” said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year.”

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

About TransVault (http://www.transvault.com)

Since 2006 TransVault has led the market with its highly specialized archive migration solutions for the enterprise. When businesses encounter technological change brought on by a merger or acquisition, a planned shift to the Cloud, or the obsolescence of their archive or storage solution — they turn to TransVault to preserve accessibility to their business records. Over 1,300 customers from around the world have relied on the TransVault architecture to protect the integrity of their valuable legacy data whilst ensuring chain-of-custody, faultless eDiscovery and seamless user accessibility — no matter the complexity of the migration, nor the archive stack. TransVault solutions are available through an accredited international network of partners with dedicated Migration Specialists certified on TransVault solutions. TransVault continues to achieve year-over-year growth and has become the preferred archive migration solution for global customers in all verticals, especially those with a heavy dependency on data sanctity and regulatory practices.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com