Trevor Dimick Helping People Transcend to More Wealth and Success

Transcend What makes Transcend unique is that we assist with the application. Knowledge without application is worthless. If you want to change the outcome of your life you first need to change what you are doing right now.

Trevor Dimick, owner of Transcend, whose mission is to invite, teach, support and create success, wealth, health, happiness and abundance for all who desire, will be hosting a free “Transcend My Life” event on Saturday, February 25, at the Davis Conference Center, 1651 North 700 West, Layton, UT. There will be three sessions on February 25: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1 to 4 p.m.; and 6 to 9 p.m.

“This event has two purposes. The first purpose is to help people gain a better understanding of money, success and how to enjoy more of both,” said Dimick. “The second purpose is to introduce attendees to Transcend and help them better understand how Transcend can help them move beyond their current limits.”

The first goal of Transcend is to help people become their true and best self. Its second goal is to help them achieve financial freedom in as little as 12 months, by creating multiple residual wealth-building vehicles; while its third is to create powerful leaders who can positively influence and change the world.

“There are a lot of programs and seminars out there that give you knowledge, then you finish the book or you walk out of the seminar and you continue on with your life with little to no change in your life,” concluded Dimick. “What makes Transcend unique is that we assist with the application. Knowledge without application is worthless. If you want to change the outcome of your life you first need to change what you are doing right now.”

To promote the free seminars and further educate people about Transcend, Dimick will be appearing on ABC Channel 4, Good Things Utah Talk Show in UTAH, from 9-10 a.m. on February 21; ABC Channel 4 Midday News, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on February 22; and Fox 13 - The Place from 1-2 p.m. on February 22.

About Transcend

Transcend is the knowledge, application, and opportunities required to create success and balance in all areas of life. Transcend’s 52-weeks to success and wealth program teaches people the universal laws of success and helps to apply them to life. For more information or to register for the event, please visit http://www.laws4success.com.

