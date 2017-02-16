Seven Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Injury Claim in Texas Insurance companies routinely hire private investigators to conduct videotape surveillance for serious accident claims. Today, they also troll YouTube, Facebook and other social networking sites or Google you. Past News Releases RSS

Andrew Traub is a founding partner of the Traub Law Office, P.C. He recently released a revised version of his popular guide, “Seven Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Injury Claim in Texas.” “In the book, I educate readers about the mistakes that could sidetrack someone’s injury claim, outlining what you should and shouldn’t do,” said Traub.

Traub wrote the book for people who are involved in an accident for the first time and have questions. “You are getting calls from insurance company representatives wanting to ask ‘just a few questions,’” added Traub. “The insurance company may be pestering you to sign their forms ‘so we can get the records and handle this for you.’ They may even have already offered you money to settle your claim.”

In the book, Traub illustrates the Seven Deadly Sins that can wreck one’s personal injury claim, which are based upon his experience and discussions with many judges and jurors. The first is not getting medical attention soon enough. “If you went home after the crash and didn’t see a doctor for two more weeks, that will harm your case,” noted Traub. Not following one’s doctor’s advice is the second Deadly Sin, because the insurance defense lawyer will always ask why you didn’t complete treatment or comply with what your doctor recommended.

Another Deadly Sin is hiding past accidents from one’s lawyer. “If you do not tell your lawyer and you misrepresent your accident history to the insurance company, then it is almost guaranteed that you will lose your case,” stressed Traub. The fifth and sixth Deadly Sins include hiding other injuries and not having accurate tax returns, respectively.

“The seventh Deadly Sin is misrepresenting your activity level. Insurance companies routinely hire private investigators to conduct videotape surveillance for serious accident claims. Today, they also troll YouTube, Facebook and other social networking sites or Google you,” concluded Traub. “If you claim that you cannot run, climb or stoop and you get caught on videotape, you can forget about your claim. There is no explanation that can overcome the eye of the camera.”

