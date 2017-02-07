“Travis brings a wealth of experience to the position, having spent more than a decade focused on finding optimal coverage for high-risk accounts,” says Tom Clansen, Senior Vice President, Commercial Brokerage & Underwriting at RIC.

RIC Insurance General Agency has announced that Travis Campbell has been hired as a Senior Broker to expand our E&S Division, working primarily with retail insurance agents in Orange, San Diego, and Imperial Counties.

Prior to joining RIC, Campbell worked as a Broker at USG Insurance Services, Inc., specializing in oil and gas, construction, habitation, hospitality, environmental, products and manufacturing, professional, medical, and healthcare coverage.

As a broker at Sloan Mason Insurance Services, he focused on helping retail agents place business in oil and gas, environmental risks, and marine specialties, including USL&H and MEL. Before that, he worked as a retail producer at Olin Hill and Associates, specializing in commercial lines.

“With ten years of experience as a retail agent, I understand what it takes to find competitive options for clients,” says Campbell. “I look forward to developing productive relationships with RIC agents and helping them place challenging E&S accounts.”

“Travis brings a wealth of experience to the position, having spent more than a decade focused on finding optimal coverage for high-risk accounts,” says Tom Clansen, Senior Vice President, Commercial Brokerage & Underwriting at RIC. “We have confidence that he will be a valuable asset to our retail agents and carrier partners.”

CONTACT:

Travis Campbell

Senior E&S Broker

619 694-6796 | travisc(at)ric-ins(dot)com

About RIC Insurance General Agency, Inc.

RIC Insurance General Agency is a wholesale insurance brokerage and managing general agency with office locations across the western United States. Its product offerings include Commercial Admitted, Specialty / Excess and Surplus, Workers Compensation, Commercial Auto and Garage Liability, and Personal Lines.

For more information, please visit ric-ins.com.