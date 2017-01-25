Timbers at the Pinery Nearing Completion on New Lots

Broker Trent Getsch recently announced Timbers at the Pinery is nearing completion on a new set of lots, which can be sold now and put under contract. “Both consumers and our builder group have already contracted on several of these new sites. The lots are stunning; it’s exciting times,” said Getsch, of RE/MAX Alliance and Timbers at the Pinery sales center.

Timbers at the Pinery is an upscale and secluded, yet convenient, subdivision near Parker, CO, that is famous for its beautifully wooded and large custom homesites, built by eleven of Colorado’s best custom builders. Timbers at the Pinery is also renowned for its natural beauty and quintessential Colorado landscape, which includes massive stands of mature pines, majestic mountain views, rolling terrain and dedicated open space.

Its newest phase features ¾- to 1.5-acre lots. Pricing ranges from $150,000-$300,000. “Timbers at the Pinery is a highly sought after community that captures the Colorado lifestyle,” concluded Getsch.

For more information about Timbers at the Pinery, please call Trent Getsch at (720) 771-8953, or visit http://www.timbersatthepinery.com.

About Trent Getsch, RE/MAX Alliance

Trent Getsch offers real estate services through RE/MAX Alliance-Greenwood Village, Parker, CO, and surrounding areas. For more information, please call (720) 771-8953, or visit http://www.homesincolorado.com.

The office is located at 5350 S. Roslyn Street, Greenwood Village, CO 80111.

