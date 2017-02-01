Ubiqus U.S. Adds Latest Digi-Wave 3.0 Transceiver to Inventory

Digi-Wave 3.0 Digital Transceiver ...Adding the Digi-Wave 3.0 to our inventory has made it possible to fulfill our clients’ more complex communication requirements effortlessly.

Ubiqus, a global leader in language, transcription, and event services, is proud to announce the addition of the Williams Sound Digi-Wave 3.0 Digital Transceiver to its line-up of interpretation and communication systems. As an authorized dealer of Williams Sound equipment for over 25 years, Ubiqus U.S. possesses one of the manufacturer’s largest inventories nationwide and currently stands as the largest distributor of the Digi-Wave 3.0.

The decision to invest in the new digital communication system stemmed from the rapidly shifting needs in the event industry where more advanced two-way communication systems are not only trending, but becoming an expectation.

“Our long-standing relationship with Williams Sound has always given us immediate access to state-of-the-art equipment and adding the Digi-Wave 3.0 to our inventory has made it possible to fulfill our clients’ more complex communication requirements effortlessly,” commented Anthony Cosimano, Chief Operating Officer at Ubiqus U.S.

At the pace of today’s technology, event managers and attendees need robust, real-time communication tools that are equipped with both the security of an infrared (IR) system and the flexibility of a frequency modulation (FM) system, without having to sacrifice one benefit for the other. The Digi-Wave 3.0 combines these features and provides a more sophisticated bidirectional communication experience for simultaneous language interpretation, guided tours, and other group discussion settings. With its sound quality, lightweight and sleek design, increased range coverage, and interference avoidance algorithm, the Digi-Wave 3.0 Transceiver offers high degrees of user-friendliness and reliability. It has proven a valuable addition to Ubiqus’ suite of communication and interpretation products, as U.S. clients have already begun reaping the benefits across several unique scenarios and events.

“Technology is ever-evolving in the language and event industries, so we’re dedicated to offering our customers the latest and most advanced, high-tech communication solutions available,” stated Cosimano.

About the Ubiqus Group

Ubiqus, headquartered in Paris, France, is a global leader in language, transcription, and event services. With market-leading divisions in the fields of translation, interpretation, transcription of audio and video, audience response, audio recording, and event badges, Ubiqus has served more than 20,000 clients worldwide. With revenue over $74M in 2016 and the integration of more than 16 companies across six offices in North America and five in Europe over the past 20 years, Ubiqus extends service coverage and flexibility to its clients globally.

About Ubiqus U.S.

Ubiqus U.S., with offices in New York, New Jersey, and California, provides services nationwide to clients from the legal, financial, corporate, entertainment, law enforcement, and medical fields, as well as clients from the federal, state, and local levels of government. In 2016, Ubiqus U.S. interpreted in more than 37 languages (including sign language) for more than 40,000 conference attendees, translated over 20 million words into 118 languages, transcribed over 20,000 hours of audio recordings into almost 200 million words, and polled over 25,000 event attendees using its audience response and mobile polling systems. Ubiqus U.S. is an authorized dealer of leading equipment brands, such as Williams Sound, Bosch, Listen, Reply, and more. For additional information, visit http://www.ubiqus.com.

About Williams Sound

Williams Sound is a global designer and manufacturer of wireless communication technology, serving personal and professional listening needs worldwide since 1976. Williams Sound offers products and service for such commercial markets as hearing assistance, language interpretation, tour, corporate, education, government and house of worship. Systems include Hearing HotSpot™ Real-time Audio via Wi-Fi, Digi-Loop® Induction Loop, Digi-Wave™ Digital Communication, Personal PA® FM Listening, Portable Hearing Assistance Tour Guide, and SoundPlus® Infrared. For additional information, visit http://www.williamssound.com.

