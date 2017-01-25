UniVoIP WebConnect is a highly intelligent software that helps businesses create the ultimate customer experience.

El Segundo, CA: UniVoIP, a leading cloud-based phone service provider of enterprise-grade VoIP business solutions, today announced the introduction of WebConnect, a software that integrates and leverages Social Media, CRM and ERP platforms and the Internet’s intelligence to proactively give you vital information on demand. Triggered by inbound or outbound calls, WebConnect scans designated online sources for relevant information based on the caller’s phone number or name, and gives the user immediate access to profile data on the caller with automatic web-based screen pop ups.

Through a customizable interface, UniVoIP’s WebConnect can easily be programmed to launch preferred URLs such as Salesforce, SugarCRM, ZohoCRM, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, Timelybill, Freshdesk, Zendesk and more. WebConnect’s user-friendly interface ensures a highly-personalized experience for the end-user as well as a proactive approach to addressing customer needs leading to superior customer experience.

With WebConnect’s advanced programmable smart technology, businesses achieve rapid response times, and improve customer service key performance indicators such as; customer retention, customer satisfaction, average time and employee resolution, and complaint escalation rate.

“WebConnect is a highly intelligent software that helps businesses create the ultimate customer experience. We are in a time where customers demand proactivity and WebConnect is the key to achieving top notch customer satisfaction through a personalized approach.” – Chris Vuillaume, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniVoIP

About UniVoIP

Since 2005, UniVoIP has been as a pioneering leader in Cloud Communications and VoIP technology. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, UniVoIP helps thousands of clients nationwide to shed legacy on premise infrastructure in exchange for cloud-hosted communication services.

UniVoIP’s comprehensive CaaS (Communication as a Service) platform OfficeConnect™ is the ultimate business upgrade – making operations more professional, efficient and profitable. UniVoIP lowers total communication costs while heightening functionality and productivity. No expensive equipment to buy nor service contracts. OfficeConnect™ has been built from the ground up, delivering the most reliable, powerful, and economical hosted communication services on the market. UniVoIP’s suite of phone and communications services provides an easy solution for businesses and enterprises of all sizes.

