Tammy Glines, owner of Unity Family Healthcare is celebrating the 5th anniversary of her company. Although there are a plethora of non-medical home care businesses, Glines credits their “above-and-beyond” services as one of the keys to their success.

“I think what sets us apart from other similar companies is that we are completely involved with our clients. We become part of the family. One person is assigned to each patient and that is who they deal with; plus we require one family member to be our contact. There is never a question about directions or instructions,” said Tammy Glines.

Unity Family Healthcare specializes in non-medical treatment, but can provide light medical if required. “The bulk of our patients are long term,” Glines explained. “We have patients who have had home care for 20 years or more.” They typically have 10 to 15 patients per year, concentrating their expertise on each to receive the maximum amount of care available. A typical client will have 30 hours or more per week of services. They contract for a minimum of six months, so short term rehabilitation care is not what they offer.

While providing the day-to-day care of bathing, medication tracking, transportation, meal preparations, light housekeeping and laundry, Unity Family Healthcare also helps with paperwork, filing for benefits, and helping the family understand what is available to them when it comes to home care. Each of their staff members are fully trained in all aspects, and must be compassionate and caring. Glines said that just doing the “job” is not enough. Care giving take a special kind of person who really does care.

“I sat down with one veteran for several hours, just navigating through the forms so they could apply for VA benefits. That is not on our list of things to do, but if I can help them receive the benefits they are entitled to, then I do whatever it takes.” Glines said.

As a devoted Christian, Glines feels that caring for others is her calling in life. “I feel the blessings that we receive far outweigh the financial compensation. Someone needs to take care of the elderly and disabled and we feel like we are here to offer protection for them. I have seen so many who have been taken advantage of, and it breaks my heart.” Glines said.

Unity Family Healthcare will transport their patients where they need to go, and if church is on their list, they take them to church. “We offer our patients spiritual support, if requested, as well as, emotional and physical support.”

Unity Family Healthcare is located in Harrison, Ohio. Their service areas are predominately the western portion of Greater Cincinnati, and into the Eastern counties of Indiana. They provide compassionate home health care to all ages.

For more information about Unity Family Healthcare, contact:

Tammy Glines

513-490-7484

Tbusinessowner(at)yahoo(dot)com