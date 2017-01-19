Ron Saharyan with Roger Knecht Profit First Professionals and Universal Accounting are an extremely compelling integrated solution for accounting firms looking to improve their performance while maximizing their profitability. Past News Releases RSS

In an effort to not only help accounting professionals grow their practice but better serve their clients, Profit First Professionals has partnered with Universal Accounting, whose mission is to offer accounting professionals the tools and training to provide their clients the needed services to succeed in business. “We are thrilled that Universal Accounting is now offering a certification in Profit First,” said Roger Knecht, President of Universal Accounting. “We believe that Profit First is the perfect system for accountants and bookkeepers to use in building a consultative model, and we feel that Universal Accounting is the perfect place to learn (and get certified) in the foundational elements of Profit First.”

The new partnership gives Universal Accounting students the opportunity to enroll in and certify as Profit First Professionals, giving them the direction they need to ensure their profits will become more important and a key service within any accounting firm. “Helping our students train and become Profit First Professionals is a natural extension of the training we’ve offered for years,” added Knecht. “Enabling our students to become Profit & Growth Experts is an essential part of our training. To now have a program that certifies their skills gives our graduates the confidence and competence to earn the money they deserve as they work with their clients.”

The key elements of this offer include enrollment in the Universal Practice Builder program, one year access to the benchmarking product BizBench, an assigned structured business coach to apply proven marketing strategies for a year or more, enrollment and training in ProfitU, and the coaching and support to apply the Profit First Professional principles in their own company and then with their clients.

“Profit First Professionals and Universal Accounting are an extremely compelling integrated solution for accounting firms looking to improve their performance while maximizing their profitability,” said Ron Saharyan, co-founder and managing director of Profit First Professionals. “A true benefit to accounting firms and the customers they serve.”

About Profit First Professionals

Profit First Professionals is an assembly of the most elite accountants, bookkeepers and business coaches in the world. They give the best advice, services and support in accounting, bookkeeping and business growth coaching. For more information, please call 855-802-2994, or visit http://www.profitfirstprofessionals.com.

About Universal Accounting

Universal Accounting helps individuals enhance their careers in accounting and tax so they can receive the promotions they deserve and earn what they are worth. Its programs are specifically designed to provide the structure and support to become not just an accounting professional, but to be a Profit & Growth Expert. For more information, please call 801-265-3777, or visit http://www.universalaccounting.com.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.