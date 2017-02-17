Berndes Introduces Revolutionary Induction Cookware

Vario Click Non-Stick Induction Plus is on the forefront of cookware technology with vacuum cast bodies, Premium Induction base, ferromagnetic non-stick coating and newly redesigned easily removable handles.

Berndes continues it's 96-year tradition of revolutionizing the cookware world. In 2017, Vario Click Non-Stick Induction Plus will be introduced to the U.S. market. The Plus stands for a new innovative coating that scores particularly well with induction cookers. It consists of a 3-layer non-stick Radiance coating with ferromagnetic stainless steel particles that support the induction process due to the magnetizability of stainless steel - that brings improved performance when cooking with induction technology. The heat distribution is now more even and faster than ever before. This new high-end coating is available in the eye-catching color of metallic bronze.

Another highlight is the newly created and removable design handle.

Berndes Vario-Click Non-Stick Induction Plus removable handle allows for more compact storage and stove top to oven usage up to 400˚F. Vario Click Non-Stick Induction Plus will be offered in addition to our Vario Click Induction Pearl Ceramic and Vario Click Non-Stick Induction. Heather Curtin, Director of New Product Development, added, "Vario Click Non-Stick Induction Plus is on the forefront of cookware technology with vacuum cast bodies, Premium Induction base, ferromagnetic non-stick coating and newly redesigned easily removable handles.”

Berndes Vario-Click Non-Stick Induction Plus is debuting in the U.S. at the International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago, March 18-21, 2017, South Building Booth S3624 and is available late Spring 2017.

For further information, contact:

Dana Swearengin, Director of Marketing Range Kleen Manufacturing 419.331.8000 x159, dswearengin(at)rangekleen(dot)com

About Range Kleen Mfg., Inc.

Range Kleen Manufacturing, Inc. is a Lima, OH-based company manufacturing household products sold to major retail chains globally and has been taking care of the customer (TCOTC) since 1971. Its product Divisions include Original Equipment Manufacturing Quality (OEM) replacement drip pans for ranges & stoves; Non-stick Metal Bakeware; Kitchen Decorative products specializing in exclusive licensed designs; Storage, Organization, insulated food and beverage bottles and household cleaning supplies. The introduction of Range Kleen branded cookware- Stainless Steel as well as pot racks in 2007, adding a specialty line of high-end gourmet Stainless Steel cookware in March of 2015. Effective December 21, 2009, Range Kleen Manufacturing was pleased to announce the partnership with Berndes Cookware USA and had taken the lead of all sales, marketing, and shipping of Berndes Cookware USA from their International Headquarters in Lima, Ohio. July of 2015, Range Kleen partnered with Moneta Cookware from Italy and had taken the lead of all sales, marketing, and shipping of Moneta Cookware USA from their headquarters in Lima, Ohio. To learn more about our brands, visit RangeKleen.com, Berndes-Cookware.com, Moneta-Cookware.com.