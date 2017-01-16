HD2600 XD Healthcare Grade DVD Player The pleasant part about our DVD player is that it skips the menus & previews and gets right to the movie. This is ideal for nurses & staff so they don't have to spend time fussing with technology for their patients. Lisa Schneider, VP of Marketing & Sales

Videotel Digital announces the HD2600 XD DVD player and its newly UL approved medical grade functionalities. The company has announced that the industrial DVD player is now healthcare grade. Having passed specific UL safety regulations to be used in hospitals for increased patient comfort, the product has multiple uses. Due to the new UL codes the industrial grade DVD player, among other features, can be linked to a hospital bed pillow speaker. To that end, patients and healthcare personnel can have control of the play button as well as volume control by barely lifting a finger.

Making itself essential so patients can watch movies while in waiting rooms or a hospital bed, the HD2600 XD cuts right to the chase. It skips directly to the main feature set to play. This is a useful feature particularly for patients in pediatric wards that require more hands on care.

Lisa Schneider, VP of Marketing & Sales at Videotel Digital says of the convenience of the product, “The pleasant part about our DVD player is that it skips the menus & previews and gets right to the movie. This is ideal for nurses and staff so they don't have to spend time fussing with technology & fast forwarding DVDs for their patients." The HD2600 XD can also be connected to MRI and CT scan machines so that movies can be played for patients during treatments or procedures. This helps keeps patients calm with optimum ambiance given the trying circumstance they may find themselves in.”

UL Code Information:

UL/cUL/CB: Model HD2600XD (Includes Annex Q for Healthcare Facilities)

UL 60065 and CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 60065-03- Audio, video and similar electronic apparatus - Safety requirements.

For more information about Videotel Digital visit http://www.videoteldigital.com.