The American Knife & Tool Institute (http://www.AKTI.org) today announced the prefiling of Virginia HB 1432 by Delegate Lee Ware. HB 1432 will reform current state laws to allow for the concealed carry of an automatic knife when the knife is carried for the purpose of engaging in a lawful profession or recreational activity when the performance of such task is aided by use of an automatic knife. HB 1432 also removes automatic knives (also referred to as switchblades) from the list of weapons the selling, bartering, giving, or furnishing of which is a Class 4 misdemeanor. The legislation has been referred to the House Committee on Courts of Justice, and will likely be heard before the Committee in the beginning of 2017.

AKTI is a non-profit 501(c)6 organization that represents all segments of the knife industry and knife users, promoting reasonable and responsible knife legislation and enforcement. We believe that law-abiding citizens should be able to carry their essential and valuable tools without the fear of arbitrary, inconsistent and ineffective government restrictions.

“We are extremely pleased to see HB 1432 pre-filed, and look forward to the bill passing the General Assembly in 2017,” said AKTI’s Executive Director, Jan Billeb. “We have worked closely with Delegate Ware on this bill, and are thankful for his leadership on the issue. Delegate Ware is a true champion of responsible knife owners in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

“Ensuring that the Code of Virginia while providing for the safety of the public does not impinge on the rights--and needs--of law-abiding citizens is one of the most important obligations entrusted to a member of the General Assembly. I am pleased to be patron of House Bill 1432, I am grateful for the indispensable assistance in preparing it of AKTI, and I look forward to advocating for passage of the bill during the upcoming 2017 General Assembly." [Delegate Lee Ware (R-65)]

To follow this and other pro-knife legislation, visit http://www.AKTI.org.

