Noon Dalton Announces Launch of New Website

Noon Dalton, the award-winning leader in providing virtual assistant services to large and small businesses around the globe, is excited to announce the launch of its newly-designed website: https://www.noondalton.com/.

When plans for a new design began, Noon Dalton founders Jehan Noon and Edward Dalton envisioned a site that would be entrepreneur-friendly. The two understand that time is precious for many business owners, and it cannot be wasted on web gimmicks and superfluous drop-down menus.

Beginning with the home page, great care was taken in creating a web experience that’s visually pleasing and easily navigable. It’s here where visitors are introduced to the functions provided by professional virtual assistants and where they are encouraged to follow clear links for more detailed information about Noon Dalton’s services.

The overall result is a website that is clean and professional, easy to use, and attractive. The new streamlined structure and appearance work well across all of today’s browsers and mobile devices, so business leaders and entrepreneurs on the move can always have access to Noon Dalton.

Learn about Noon Dalton’s services

As leaders in the outsourcing industry, Noon Dalton provides an exceptionally wide range of virtual services:



Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO): Virtual recruiters can assist with building resume databases, preliminary screenings, processing applications, researching candidates, and even conducting initial interviews to create a short list. This not only creates a cost-efficient use of funds, it also frees up in-house HR talent to contribute greater value and productivity to the company.

eCommerce: Repetitive tasks, such as customer support, purchasing, accounting, and research and analysis, are assigned to a virtual assistant so in-house talent can focus on growing the business.

Business Owner Services: To help a company stay competitive, Noon Dalton can maximize resources through the use of virtual assistants who are fully capable of managing transaction processing, invoicing, and data entry.

Real Estate Assistants: Virtual assistants are available 24/7, so agents don’t have to be. They can take client calls, set appointments, and complete administrative tasks that allow a realtor to become a more efficient agent.

General Administrative: Virtual assistants can manage the day-to-day administrative tasks so a CEO can attract and keep highly-skilled in-house employees who can have a positive impact on business growth.

Voice Telemarketing: Through call center outsourcing, businesses can greatly lower the expense and complication of maintaining an in-house telemarketing department.

About Noon Dalton

Noon Dalton is a leading provider of professional virtual assistants to over 600 businesses of all sizes worldwide. Edward Dalton and Jehan Noon were inspired to create the company based on their own experiences as young entrepreneurs. They noticed that as they began the business of starting a business, their time was consumed with repetitive tasks and they had few financial resources to hire an in-house assistant.

They began exploring solutions and eventually developed training modules to work with and refine the services provided by virtual assistants. These services were then initially offered to friends and colleagues – and since those early days, Noon Dalton now works with clients around the globe.

In 2013, Noon Dalton received the New York Enterprise Report Award for “Best of the Year in International Operations” and SmartCEO Magazine’s “2013 Future 50 Award.”

More information on Noon Dalton can be found at https://www.noondalton.com/.