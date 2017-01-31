Ezw2 2016 tax preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com allows Amazon.com customers to order, purchase and print W2 and W3 forms the same day! Tax preparers and business owners can easily process W2, W3, 1099 MISC and 1096 forms, in-house

“ezW2 2016 software is now available on Amazon.com for customers to print W2 and W3 on plain white paper for the 2017 tax season.” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

With this easy to use application, customers will also save money by utilizing the SSA approved function to print W2 and W3 forms on plain white paper instead of using the expensive red forms.

Beginning at only $39 for the small business version ($79 for the new enterprise efile version) EzW2 2016 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all the W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096 forms.

Potential customers of ezW2 2016 can download this software and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at http://halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. The trial version will print forms with TRIAL watermark and limit e-filing. Once customers register their downloaded software and enter a purchased license key the software unlocks for unlimited use.

The main features included in the latest version include:



No cost customer support for software during trial and after purchase

This new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.

EzW2 can print 1099-misc recipient copies on white paper. Since IRS does not certify the substitute forms right now, ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096

EzW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily

EzW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites

EzW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one

EzW2 new edition supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

EzW2 is compatible with Windows 10 systems. It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista, 7, 8 and 8.1 systems.

Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 software is easy, flexible, inexpensive and reliable. The Halfpricesoft.com developing team is confident that this tax software is straight-forward enough for the new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.

W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 software today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.