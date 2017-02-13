ALP Selects HighJump WMS to Fuel Aggressive Growth in Taiwan

David Houser, Senior Vice President, HighJump and Albert Rang, Vice General Manager, ALP “We chose HighJump because they were the only supply chain execution software provider that proved they could meet our complex requirements.” - Albert Rang, Vice General Manager, ALP

HighJump, a global provider of supply chain network solutions, announced today that Ally Logistic Property (ALP), a Taipei-based third-party logistics provider (3PL) and developer of logistics facilities, has selected HighJump warehouse management system (WMS) for its rollout at several distribution centers in Taiwan.

There has been growing demand for warehousing in Taiwan over the last several years. That trend led ALP to open a 150,000-square-meter smart logistics park called “Logistic Republic” in Northern Taipei. The company also added 10,000 square meters of space in Taoyuan County, where 70 percent of Taiwan’s logistics properties are located.

ALP designed different warehouses within its logistics park, including warehouses built specifically for boutique clothing, cosmetics and perfume, organic food, red wine, eCommerce, pharmaceutical, cold-storage and more. Those facilities have attracted brands like Johnnie Walker, LVMH, V.S.O.P., Philips, Ferrero and Estee Lauder that want to move their logistics into Taiwan.

“The flexibility of the HighJump WMS allows us to easily connect to our customers’ systems, reducing the chance for mistakes,” said Albert Rang, vice general manager of ALP. “HighJump’s unique platform architecture is a perfect fit for our business – it’s truly owned by the user instead of forcing us to go back to the software vendor to customize the WMS for new business processes.”

ALP executives stated that roughly 70 percent of the warehouse market in Taiwan lacks the technology and best practices to keep up with the complex demands of today’s customers. ALP sought a global partner equipped with a deep industry knowledge and understanding of today’s current needs as the 3PL eyes continued future expansion.

“We needed a flexible solution that could be implemented quickly for our fast-growing, diverse customer base. When we discover an innovative idea that could improve the efficiency of our supply chain and need to make a sudden alteration to our operations, the HighJump system allows us to make changes very quickly,” Rang added. “We chose HighJump because they were the only supply chain execution software provider that proved they could meet our complex requirements.”

“ALP presents an exciting partnership for HighJump because it operates in one of the fastest growing markets in the world,” HighJump Senior Vice President of International Sales David Houser said. “The ability to have an anchor customer within the region will provide years of growth and value for both organizations. We look forward to cooperating with ALP in several other in-construction Logistic Republics in the coming year.”

About ALP

ALP is an insurance and banking-backed logistics and warehouse provider that builds distribution centers of different sizes to exact specifications throughout Taiwan. ALP has built multiple smart logistics parks throughout Taiwan to provide warehouse solutions for manufacturers, retailers, eCommerce enterprises and 3PL companies. ALP works closely with customers and continuously energizes Taiwan's logistics industry.

About HighJump

In almost every industry, buyers are becoming more fickle and more demanding. For logistics executives, effectively meeting buyer needs has become a relentless quest for speed and agility. Traditional supply chain solutions – siloed, complex and hard-to-implement – no longer suffice, as competitors find ways to deliver goods faster and more profitably.

In today’s “now” economy, HighJump helps you stay agile, with adaptable, connected solutions that harness the power of your trading partner community. From the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver’s cab, we can help you achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability.

HighJump’s suite of warehouse management, business integration, transportation management and retail/DSD solutions form a complete, powerful and adaptable platform that allow you to drive growth, customer satisfaction and revenue. HighJump: supply chain accelerated.

For more information, visit https://www.highjump.com.

HighJump is a trademark of HighJump Software Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.