Team USA 2017 Finalists Announced, Vying to Win World Photographic Cup

The Olympics of the photography world is officially underway. The World Photographic Cup, co-founded by Professional Photographers of America (PPA) and the Federation of European Photographers (FEP), announced the finalists from 26 countries across four continents who will square off in 2017. The national teams, including two-time winner Team USA, will be vying to take the cup from 2016 reigning champ Portugal.

The World Photographic Cup’s mission is to unite photographers in a spirit of friendship and cooperation. This year's list of registered countries spans from the U.S. to Japan to the Czech Republic to New Zealand. The full list of countries can be found at WorldPhotographicCup.org/About/Registered-Countries/

"The World Photographic Cup is unlike any other photographic competition in that it not only involves the best professional photographers from around the world, but in true Olympic style, it offers nations the chance to compete against each other," said PPA CEO David Trust. "The result is in effect the best possible portfolio of photography from across the globe that shines a bright light on our industry."

Each country can only be represented by one team, which is created by a national association comprised of professional photographers. Teams pick their own photographers and images to enter. Teams may submit up to three images in each of six categories: Portrait, Wedding, Commercial (including advertising, architecture, industrial, fashion), Illustrative/Digital Art, Reportage/ Photojournalism and Landscape/Wildlife. Teams may choose to enter the images of a single photographer in multiple categories; no single photographer may have multiple images entered into a single category.

Gold (1st), Silver (2nd), and Bronze (3rd) medals are awarded to the individual creator in each category. Teams are awarded points based on an aggregate score of the top ten placements in all categories. The World Photographic Cup is awarded to the national team that receives the highest overall score. The 10 finalist images in each category were announced and shown at Imaging USA in San Antonio, on January 9, 2017. The Team USA finalist photographers are:



Commercial category: Barbara Breitsameter M.Photog.Cr., CPP and Michelle Trull

Nature (Landscape/Wild Life) category: Liyun Yu

Portrait category: Lauren Del Vecchio, CPP

The winner of the World Photographic Cup and the 18 medal recipients will be presented February 23, 2017 in Yokohama, Japan. For more information on the World Photographic Cup visit WorldPhotographicCup.org.

