2017 Award Winners Named by Weed Science Society of America

Weed Science Society of America

The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) this week honored more than two dozen individuals for their outstanding contributions to the field of weed science. The awards were presented during the organization’s annual meeting, held this year in Tucson, Arizona.

“We’re proud to honor true innovators who are making a significant mark on weed science through their commitment to research, education and teaching,” said Janis McFarland, Ph.D., 2017 annual meeting program chair and incoming president of WSSA.

This year’s winners include:

Biographical sketches of the winners are available in the 2017 annual meeting awards program, posted online on the WSSA website: http://wssa.net/wp-content/uploads/2017-WSSA-awards-program.pdf.

About the Weed Science Society of America
The Weed Science Society of America, a nonprofit scientific society, was founded in 1956 to encourage and promote the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and promotes cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.wssa.net.

