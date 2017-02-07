2017 Award Winners Named by Weed Science Society of America

We’re proud to honor true innovators who are making a significant mark on weed science through their commitment to research, education and teaching.
The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) this week honored more than two dozen individuals for their outstanding contributions to the field of weed science. The awards were presented during the organization’s annual meeting, held this year in Tucson, Arizona.
“We’re proud to honor true innovators who are making a significant mark on weed science through their commitment to research, education and teaching,” said Janis McFarland, Ph.D., 2017 annual meeting program chair and incoming president of WSSA.
This year’s winners include:
- Fellow Awards (WSSA’s Highest Recognition): Nilda Burgos, Ph.D., University of Arkansas, and Richard Zollinger, Ph.D., North Dakota State University
- Outstanding Extension Award: Mark J. VanGessel, Ph.D., University of Delaware
- Outstanding Research Award: Joe DiTomaso, Ph.D., University of California, Davis
- Outstanding Graduate Student Award: Matthew Jeffries, Ph.D. candidate, North Carolina State University
- Outstanding Paper Award, Invasive Plant Science and Management: Influence of Intensity and Duration of Invasion by Amur Honeysuckle (Lonicera Maackii) on Mixed Hardwood Forests of Indiana, Joshua Shields, Ph.D., Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation Districts, corresponding author
- Outstanding Paper Award, Invasive Plant Science and Management: Plastid DNA Analysis Reveals Cryptic Hybridization in Invasive Dalmatian Toadflax (Linaria dalmatica) Populations, Sarah Ward, Ph.D., Colorado State University, corresponding author
- Outstanding Paper Award, Weed Science: Field Application of Glyphosate Induces Molecular Changes Affecting Vegetative Growth Processes in Leafy Spurge (Euphorbia esula), Münevver Doğramacı, Ph.D., USDA-Agricultural Research Service, corresponding author
- Outstanding Paper Award, Weed Technology: Evaluating Cover Crops and Herbicides for Glyphosate Resistant Palmer Amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri) Control in Cotton, Lawrence Steckel, Ph.D., University of Tennessee
- Outstanding Early Career Weed Scientist: Amit Jhala, Ph.D., University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Outstanding Industry Award: Arlene Cotie, Bayer
- Outstanding Reviewer Awards: Albert Ayeni, Ph.D., Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, and Aman Chandie, Ph.D., DuPont
- Public Service Award: Michael Barrett, Ph.D., University of Kentucky
Biographical sketches of the winners are available in the 2017 annual meeting awards program, posted online on the WSSA website: http://wssa.net/wp-content/uploads/2017-WSSA-awards-program.pdf.
