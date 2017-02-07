2017 Award Winners Named by Weed Science Society of America

Weed Science Society of America We’re proud to honor true innovators who are making a significant mark on weed science through their commitment to research, education and teaching.

The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) this week honored more than two dozen individuals for their outstanding contributions to the field of weed science. The awards were presented during the organization’s annual meeting, held this year in Tucson, Arizona.

“We’re proud to honor true innovators who are making a significant mark on weed science through their commitment to research, education and teaching,” said Janis McFarland, Ph.D., 2017 annual meeting program chair and incoming president of WSSA.

This year’s winners include:



Biographical sketches of the winners are available in the 2017 annual meeting awards program, posted online on the WSSA website: http://wssa.net/wp-content/uploads/2017-WSSA-awards-program.pdf.

###

