Dr. Les Latner Bringing Brighter Smiles to Domestic Violence Survivors

Dr. Les Latner, owner of Westside Dental Associates, is offering teeth-whitening services as part of a fundraising campaign for the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry Charitable Foundation (AACDCF) Give Back A Smile program. The mission of the AACDCF is to assist in rebuilding the smiles and lives of adults who have suffered dental injuries from domestic and sexual violence, through compassionate cosmetic dental services and support programs.

“By booking your teeth-whitening appointment with us, you will not only get a whiter and brighter smile for the new year, but you will also give a survivor of domestic violence a chance to restore their smile,” said Dr. Latner, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of the AACDCF. “One-hundred percent of your whitening cost will help survivors of domestic violence receive life-changing smile restorations.”

Westside Dental Associates is donating its time to make custom trays for those who come in for teeth whitening, while Heraeus Kulzer will provide the whitening materials. Heraeus Kulzer, one of the world’s leading dental companies, collaborates with healthcare providers, researchers and academic institutions to support community wellbeing and overall oral health.

“These custom-fitted trays are key to getting fantastic results and avoiding gum irritation, unlike many other whitening systems that use generic trays,” concluded Dr. Latner.

Please give Dr. Latner’s office a call at (310) 477-1081 or email him at drles(at)ucla(dot)edu to set up a short appointment to take impressions to make your customized tray. The cost is $200 with 100% of that going to Give Back a Smile and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry Charitable Foundation.

About Dr. Les Latner, Westside Dental Associates

Dr. Les Latner, DDS, specializes in general, cosmetic, restorative, sedation and implant dentistry, as well as whitening and bonding. He is also an Invisalign Preferred Provider. Westside Dental Associates offers care for the entire family, which includes pediatric dentistry. For more information, call (310) 477-1081, or visit http://www.SmileLosAngeles.com. The office is located at 2990 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 204, Los Angeles, CA 90064, at the corner of National and Sepulveda Boulevards in West Los Angeles.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.