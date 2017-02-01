Wheelhouse DMG, a Seattle-based search and digital marketing agency, is excited to announce that Ryan Gibson, widely known and well-respected digital marketing leader, has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. Gibson is the first marketing executive at Wheelhouse and will be responsible for building brand awareness and expanding the agency’s thought leadership.

Gibson previously served as Executive Vice President of Marketing at RKG (Rimm-Kaufman Group), joining the company in 2006. There he led marketing and strategy to help build RKG into the nation’s largest privately held search marketing agency before its acquisition by Merkle. More recently, Ryan served as EVP of Marketing Strategy with Merkle.

“We’re thrilled to be able to work with Ryan,” said Aaron Burnett, President and founder of Wheelhouse DMG. “His history of outstanding performance and the quality of his character make him a special addition to our team. He’s not just a great marketing leader – he’s our kind of marketer. Someone who focuses on delivering value and being helpful to anyone with whom we are in contact.”

Gibson adds, “I’m very excited to join Wheelhouse. It takes a special type of company to meet the integrated digital marketing needs of today’s businesses. And, while the company delivers great results for clients, it is the experience of working with Wheelhouse that’s a real differentiator. Wheelhouse elevates culture, values and a relentless focus on client performance over their own bottom line. That’s what’s behind their exceptional growth – and it’s what we’ll be building on now."

Gibson joins fellow RKG alumnus David Kennedy on the Wheelhouse leadership team. Kennedy now leads a rapidly growing digital advertising practice for Wheelhouse, but previously led paid search at REI and was a Vice President in similar capacity with RKG.

About Wheelhouse Digital Marketing Group

Wheelhouse DMG is a search and digital marketing agency driven by twin missions: to be the best, most helpful partner for every client and the very best place to work for every employee. Wheelhouse seamlessly infuses expertise in digital strategy, SEO, conversion rate optimization, digital media management and analytics services for digital growth across a wide variety of client businesses, from global medical giants and household names in technology to large e-commerce sites.

Wheelhouse is known for its unusual, values-based culture. An obsessive focus on helpfulness and generosity in all client engagements has delivered outstanding client performance and led to 300%-plus growth over the past three years. In 2016, the company was named one of the 20 Best Workplaces in Washington State, one of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Washington State (PSBJ) and was included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the United States (at #1,316). For more information, visit http://www.wheelhousedmg.com.