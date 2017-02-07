Patricia Jane Lee’s new book “Who Is Me?” (published by Balboa Press AU) focuses on the idea that there is always a bigger picture than what a person can see.

“I want readers to realise that we do live other lives, that death is just a mere transition,” Lee says. “Many of our patterns are the same as we had in our other lives. We get a sample of the things we need to work on in this life, in childhood.”

“Who Is Me?” shares tales of her current incarnation and past lives as “an Indian chief, a paralyzed man, a woman burnt on the stake, a serf, a South American jungle man, an African witch doctor, an Aboriginal chief, a monk, an old healer woman plus many more.” Lee illustrates how all her lives are connected and influence her personality.

“More people are questioning their purpose in life. My book is relevant in that it gives meaning to our lives when people need meaning more than ever before.”

“Who Is Me?”

By Patricia Jane Lee

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 198 pages | ISBN 9781504305488

E-Book | 198 pages | ISBN 9781504305495

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Patricia Jane Lee has lived past lives as male and female, rich and poor, and in countries throughout the world. In her current life, she worked as a nurse, farmer, writer and therapist. She lives in a rural seaside community in New Zealand.

