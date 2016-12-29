WiFi Calling innovator Republic Wireless adds the feature packed Huawei Ascend 5W to its rapidly growing lineup of the latest Android smartphones. Republic is about bringing the best money saving deals directly to consumers. WiFi is all around us, and it makes no sense to pay your carrier $100+ a month when it's so easy to connect first on WiFi, knowing that cellular coverage is always available.

WiFi Calling innovator Republic Wireless is now offering a broader lineup of mid-tier Android smartphones including the new Huawei Ascend 5W® priced at $179.

Sporting a stylish design, the Huawei Ascend 5W packs a lot of higher-end features into a mid-tier price point.

Specifications:



5.5" IPS TFT Full HD (1080x1920) Display

Android M OS

High Sensitivity Fingerprint sensor with multi finger recognition for enhanced security

16GB ROM / 2GB RAM

13MP AF Sony camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera.

3000 mAH long lasting battery

Octa-core Qualcomm(r) Snapdragon(TM) MSM 8939 processor

152.4x76.4x8.4 mm, 158.8g

“Republic is all about bringing the best money saving deals directly to consumers. WiFi is all around us, and it simply makes no sense to pay your carrier $100+ a month when it is so easy to connect first on WiFi, knowing that cellular coverage is always available as needed,” said Chris Chuang, chief executive officer, Republic Wireless.

“We continue to build out our portfolio of supported Android smartphones so there are multiple options for every budget - The Huawei Ascend 5W in particular offers a lot of higher-end features at a very compelling price point,” Chuang said.

“Huawei is once again excited to partner with Republic Wireless in the launching of our Ascend 5W smartphone with Android Marshmallow operating system,” said Eric Li, senior vice president carrier accounts for Huawei Device USA. “We describe it as affordable luxury with high-tech features. Republic’s customers are going to love its state-of-the-art performance, premium metal design, high-sensitivity reader, and enhanced camera functionality.”

Republic’s Adaptive Coverage™ blends WiFi with cellular to create expanded network coverage for consumers that is less expensive to operate. The Clear Choice Plans pass these savings on to customers in the form of being 40%-60% less expensive than comparable plans from the big carriers.

Unlimited Talk & Text + WiFi Data /$15 a month

Unlimited Talk & Text + WiFi Data + 1G Cellular Data / $20 a month

Unlimited Talk & Text + WiFi Data + 2G Cellular Data / $30 a month

Unlimited Talk & Text + WiFi Data + 4G Cellular Data / $45 a month

Note: While Republic’s marketing focus will be on the $15-$45/month price range, which addresses the needs of the vast majority of US subscribers, plans with up to 10GB of monthly cellular data are available.

About Republic Wireless

Recognized for excellence in customer service by PC Magazine and as the top pre-paid carrier choice by Consumer Reports, Republic Wireless is on a mission to provide remarkably simple and affordable ways to stay in touch with anyone, anywhere, in any way. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Republic Wireless leverages the power of both WiFi and cellular networks and gives consumers the ultimate flexibility to manage costs. The service uses WiFi in the home, office or anywhere else as the primary network for calls, texts and data. When outside of WiFi coverage, the smartphone works just like a typical smartphone on the cellular networks of national carriers. Visit http://www.republicwireless.com/ for more information. Media resource center here.