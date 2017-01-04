Seneca Family Dentistry Opens in Wichita Kansas

We consider it a privilege to bring out the best smile in our patients. Our unique dental practice is equipped to provide a comfortable and highly rewarding experience for Wichita families, says Dr. Tanaka of Seneca Family Dentistry.

Seneca Family Dentistry is proud to serve Wichita patients with a unique experience in dental care. The modern office environment is equipped with state-of-the-art dental technology and highlighted amenities for all ages. They offer full service dentistry, including general, cosmetic, sedation and restorative dentistry. Seneca Family Dentistry prides themselves on their unrivaled ability to address all types of dental needs, through all stages of life.

The Wichita dental practice is led by Dr. Travis Tanaka, an esteemed dentist who understands the importance of providing top quality dental treatments with a compassionate, patient-centered approach. In fact, patient comfort is a priority at Seneca Family Dentistry. The office offers warm blankets, soothing music and sedation dentistry to ensure patients stay relaxed during their visit.

Seneca Family Dentistry also adopts the most advanced dental technology for faster, safer and more effective treatments. The 3D Cone Beam CT scan allows for the most comfortable patient experience and the most accurate placement of dental implants. This is just one way that Seneca Family Dentistry pursues excellence in dental care for the benefit of their patients.

From routine cleanings and professional teeth whitening to emergency dental care and special needs dentistry, Seneca Family Dentistry is a modern-day dental practice that can handle the entire family in one convenient location.

More About Dr. Travis Tanaka:

Dr. Travis Tanaka was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii on the island of Oahu. He left the islands for California to receive a Bachelor of Science degree at Santa Clara University and then UMKC School of Dentistry for a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. Dr. Tanaka loves the Wichita community and prides himself on serving others with compassion and quality while spreading the Aloha spirit.

For more information about the practice or to schedule an appointment at Seneca Family Dentistry, please visit senecafamilydentistry.com or call the Wichita office directly at (316) 531-6303