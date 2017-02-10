First Laptop With Intel Apollo Lake CPU Now at Chinavasion

China’s leading electronics wholesaler, Chinavasion has added the latest Chuwi LapBook to its already impressive assortment of tablet PCs and laptops, helping it meet the growing demands from their global customer’s.

Ms. Rose Li, PR Manager at Chinavasion, stated, "The Chuwi LapBook is known as the first Chinese laptop to feature the Intel Apollo Lake CPU. This new and highly powerful processor makes it one of the fastest laptops in its class."

Chuwi, a Chinese electronics producer, is mainly known for its high-end Android and Windows tablet PCs. By launching this extremely fast device which outperforms most of its competitors, Chuwi has made a bold step into the global laptop industry.

The new Apollo Lake processor is a Quad-Core CPU that has been clocked at 2.2GHz, and should guarantee a speedy and powerful performance. The LapBook has 4GB of RAM and with an Intel Graphic 500 GPU it is a significant improvement on previous generation devices. Additionally, it has a lower power consumption that enables a longer battery life.

Ms. Li confirmed that, "This latest generation of Intel’s Atom driven laptops has allowed Chinese manufactures to make powerful low-cost laptops. These are exactly the types of value-for-money electronics that meet the demands of Chinavasion’s Western consumers.''

The Chuwi LapBook features a large 14.1 Inch display on which it portraits vivid colors and Full-HD 1080P resolution. Its sleek and lightweight design makes it highly portable. Running on a Windows a 10 operating system, this latest Windows laptop provides good software support.

Whether this laptop is simply used to make notes during a business meeting, or for playing demanding games – by packing top-end hardware, this Windows laptop promises to deliver a comparable performance to desktop PCs with significant savings for the consumer.

By introducing the best tablet PCs at low prices, Chinavasion makes high end computers affordable for all.

Rose Li concluded that, "The Chinese electronics industry is developing rapidly, resulting in the fact that products such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops become faster and more powerful on a daily base."

Sourcing manager at Chinavasion, Eric Yu, added, "Our goal, as China’s leading electronics wholesaler, is to make these products available in Europe, America, and the rest of the world so that also consumers in these parts of the world can enjoy all the great benefits offered by Chinese electronics at an affordable price."

Chinavasion has over 10 years experience delivering the latest gadgets and consumer electronics from China. With in-house quality control and express global shipping customers from around the globe can take advantage of top quality electronics at wholesale prices.