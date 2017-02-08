The Wise Investor Group Presents 2017 Annual Outlook Seminar

Reston, Va.-based financial advisory team hosts online seminar discussing market opportunities and challenges for 2017. We break down why it is smarter to own companies than stock, and how to apply a strategic, value-based approach to expanding one’s investment portfolio.

The Wise Investor Group at Robert W. Baird & Co., a team of experienced financial professionals specializing in financial planning, portfolio management, investment analysis and account services, today launched its 2017 Annual Outlook Seminar online.

This year’s seminar evaluates market performance in 2016 and provides investors with expert perspective on what to expect from the markets, investments and the economy in 2017. Aiming to provide a comprehensive, practical analysis, the Wise Investor Group discusses specific stocks, giving consideration to consumer trends, political climate, and regulatory shifts.

“In this year’s seminar, we place a heavy emphasis on value investing,” says Chase Hinderstein, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Wise Investor Group. “We break down why it is smarter to own companies than stock, and how to apply a strategic, value-based approach to expanding one’s investment portfolio. In particular, we look at companies like Nestle, Apple, and Abercrombie & Fitch as case studies, and discuss the different factors that uniquely position them as value investments.”

In years past, the Annual Seminar was held in person, attracting an audience of more than 400 investors from Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and beyond. In order to make the seminar accessible to a wider audience, the Wise Investor Group has transitioned the Annual Seminar to be held exclusively online for the first time this year.

Simon Hamilton, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, and Chase Hinderstein, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager, are hosts of this year’s seminar. Hamilton and Hinderstein are also regular hosts of The Wise Investor Show, which airs every Sunday on WMAL 105.9 and AM 630 in the Washington, D.C. metro.

“We are excited for this transition to a digital seminar and hope that the platform will enable more investors to participate and benefit from our team’s expertise,” says Hamilton. “Our seminar will provide specific ideas that investors can consider incorporating into their portfolios in today’s increasingly uncertain environment.”

To view the seminar, please visit http://thewiseinvestorgroup.com/2017-Seminar-Login.htm, and provide your name and email address. There is no registration fee required.

