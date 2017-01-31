Worldox Encryption At Rest - WEAR

World Software Corporation®, the makers of Worldox®, the award-winning document and email management solution, will be releasing several products this year as part of their security framework.

Security continues to be the top concern of not just the legal industry but all businesses. Unlike other products, Worldox has always had security features built-in to their Worldox document management system. Worldox is taking a proactive approach towards protecting customer data with the advent of their Worldox Encryption At Rest, or WEAR, product.

This new module, one piece of their security framework, not only allows documents to be encrypted, but control over those documents and who can access them can also be delegated to a managing partner, HR Director or anyone else. The ease with which additional people can be added by even someone outside of the IT Department enables highly sensitive information to be secured using least privilege methodology, even excluding IT from accessing it.

This feature can be combined with the built-in Ethical Wall capability to provide an architecture flexible enough to satisfy a wide range of needs.

Another component of the security framework is their strategic relationship with Workshare and the release of Worldox Connect. This product enables secure collaboration while maintaining version control and a full audit log. Included in the bundle is a metadata cleaner, digital rights management capabilities, Hosted Worldox Web and application content wipe.

With these products, along with the newly announced Worldox for Office 365, Worldox has shown again that the agility and security of their customers is paramount.

About World Software Corporation

Founded in 1988 and based in Glen Rock, New Jersey, World Software Corporation® is an innovative leader in the Document Management Systems (DMS) category. The company’s flagship product Worldox has an install base of over 6000 companies in 52 countries. For more information about World Software Corporation and its products, please visit http://www.worldox.com, call 800-962-6360 or email sales(at)worldox(dot)com. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @worldox.

World Software Corporation® and Worldox® are registered trademarks of World Software Corporation. All other trademarks are held by their respective owners.