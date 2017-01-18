“We believe Parker’s hiring will bring significant value to our retail partners,” says Ron Austin, President and Chief Operating Officer at Worldwide Facilities.

National wholesale insurance brokerage and managing general agent Worldwide Facilities announced that Robert M. Parker has joined the team as Financial Services Practice Group Counsel and Program Development Coordinator.

In the new role, Parker will promote Worldwide Facilities’ Financial Services practice and develop new programs. His work will include establishing a forms comparison database, negotiating enhanced endorsements with carriers, developing industry white papers, and providing claims advocacy.

“We believe Parker’s hiring will bring significant value to our retail partners,” says Ron Austin, President and Chief Operating Officer at Worldwide Facilities. “With his expertise, we look forward to enhancing coverage, mitigating errors and omissions exposure, and offering valuable industry reports to enhance new business development and renewal retention rates for our retail distribution base.”

Parker’s experience makes him well suited to this role. Prior positions included directing program development at Kaufman Financial Group / Burns & Wilcox and serving as National Practice Leader for Professional Liability at an MGU with a focus on forms innovation.

In addition, Parker worked as Midwest Regional Team Leader for Professional Liability at United States Liability Insurance Co.; Chief Underwriting Officer of Aon's Affinity Group; and President, CEO, COO and Chief Marketing Officer of the Agency Specialty Products Network (ASPN). Prior to this, he practiced as a product and professional liability defense attorney for Wilson Elser in New York.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the outstanding team at Worldwide Facilities,” says Parker. “I believe we can accomplish great things together to the benefit of the independent agents and brokers who work with us.”

