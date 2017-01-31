ZAFUL launches 2017 spring swimwear

ZAFUL, the fast fashion brand specializing in swimwear, is launching the 2017 spring collection highlighting bold colors and new designs.

Upon customer preference analysis in 2016 as well as the current swimwear market, ZAFUL is taking a new direction in 2017 by staying close to the fashion trends, featuring new designs of various colors, patterns and styles.

Trend 1: tropical natural elements

Graphic printed swimwear can best reflect the season’s fashion trends, and ZAFUL’s 2017 graphic printed swimwear collection is placing the focus on tropical natural elements with the theme of jungle. The new designs are applying large number of tropical leaves and flowers that highlight the bold colors while unfolding the back-to-nature vibe.

Trend 2: single tone color

Nude and deep green are the bestselling colors in ZAFUL’s 2016 swimwear collection. The 2017 collection, inspired by the Miami Swim Week 2017, continues selecting trendy color elements. In the main categories of bikini and one-piece swimwear, ZAFUL will highlight single tone colored designs of burgundy, bright orange and bright yellow to reflect the bold yet graceful and feminine style.

Trend 3: high-waist bikini

High-waist bikini first appeared in the 1930s, and the very vintage design was popular in fashion shows in 2016. In 2017, the swimwear design will no doubt be under the influence of vintage high-waist design, and ZAFUL will release new high-waist bikini with the brand’s unique patterns and details.

ZAFUL’s lace-up high-waist bikini is among the brand’s bestselling products, and as vintage style trend is back this year, ZAFUL will be bringing more vintage inspired products in upcoming releases.

About ZAFUL

ZAFUL is a fast fashion online shop offering high quality products at exceptional value. The brand operates in high sales, low margin business model. In 2016, ZAFUL held prominent position in the online swimwear market’s 10-30 USD price range. According to Google Trends, the company gained significant increase in searches in the US and Australian swimwear market in 2016 as the search volume increased by 1450 percent and 550 percent respectively.

For more information, please visit：

http://www.zaful.com/promotion-swimwear-2017-special-267.html

http://www.zaful.com/promotion-high-waist-special-295.html

Source: ZAFUL

Contact: Alice Chen

News(at)zaful(dot)com