Zaful ZAFUL Is Expanding Its Online Community

ZAFUL (http://www.ZAFUL.com), an online outlet for the latest in elegant women’s clothing, has dramatically enhanced the shopping process by developing a “virtual” community of fashion bloggers and fashion lovers.The community forum site, called Z-Me (http://www.ZAFUL.com/me/), registered more than 1,000 users in its first month of operation and features more than 500 new posts each day.

Fashion bloggers include some of the foremost experts in the world, including Erika Lipps (https://www.instagram.com/erikalipps/) of the US, who has 113,000 Instagram followers; Poland’s Julia Jakubowska (http://www.juliettecapuleti.com); and Godisable Melody Jacobs of Poland (http://www.melodyjacob.com).

“If you want to keep up with the latest trends and styles, fashion bloggers like Erika, Julia and Godisable are not only an entertaining read but also a great resource,” said Sara, Marketing Director of ZAFUL. “In addition to conveying fashion trends, they explore the philosophy of life and how it relates to fashion.”

With the success of this online community, ZAFUL is expanding Z-Me to include more fashion bloggers and a wider range of subjects. ZAFUL is also enhancing the functionality of the website, providing a better blogging and participation experience for followers.

Along with fashion, Z-Me bloggers are welcome to write about sports, Do-It-Yourself (DYI) projects and handmade fashion wear.

The requirements for new bloggers are:



Love of fashion

Unique ideas about clothing and how it is worn

Your own distinctive style of clothes

A significant number of fans and followers

Extensive use of social media

A high-resolution color photo

Prospective fashion bloggers should contact ZAFUL at zme.rosy(at)ZAFUL(dot)com.

“It’s a great opportunity for bloggers,” Sara noted. “They can promote themselves and their fashion lines, and we have a monthly Star Blogger program. It’s also a chance to organize activities and see what others are doing. Their blogs and other activities in social media will be sponsored.”

About ZAFUL

ZAFUL, an online retailer of elegant women’s fashion wear, offers high-quality merchandise at low prices. ZAFUL has also made major strides in the online swimwear market, featuring a wide array of styles in the $10-30 price bracket. According to Google Trends’ statistics, website hits on ZAFUL swimwear have increased 1,450 percent in the past three months.

For additional information, visit http://www.ZAFUL.com/me/ or send an e-mail to news(at)ZAFUL(dot)com.