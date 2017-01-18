ZE PowerGroup “We were looking for a solution powerful and flexible enough to fulfill our needs. ZEMA was the perfect solution fitting our needs, in terms of performances and security. ZE project team was also a big part of the success for this project.”

ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), the developer of the award-winning enterprise data management solution ZEMA, is pleased to announce that SHV Gas Supply & Risk Management SAS (SHV) has implemented ZEMA® on Microsoft SQL Server as their data management and ETRM integration solution to automate its daily risk management processes.

After evaluating the competitive options, SHV selected ZEMA as its strategic platform to centrally manage its market and broker pricing data, automate its previously manual and spreadsheet-heavy price management processes, and automate the publishing of price curves to its chosen ETRM platform on a scheduled basis.

Sébastien Pastor, IT Manager at SHV, comments: “We were looking for a solution powerful and flexible enough to fulfill our needs. ZEMA was the perfect solution fitting our needs, in terms of performances and security. ZE project team was also a big part of the success for this project.”

Richard Leonard, Head of European Operations at ZE UK says: “We are very pleased to have SHV as a client, having met their exact business requirements to not only automate the centralization of their data collection and management, but also convert all of their price curve processes into a more transparent, automatic, and robust format so that they can be sent across to their ETRM as soon as data arrives. The SHV implementation highlights ZEMA’s flexibility in working with various technologies and ability to comprehensively automate any spreadsheet processes. Through ZEMA, SHV has achieved significant time savings by eliminating these cumbersome internal data aggregation processes.”

About SHV

A business unit of SHV Energy, SHV Gas Supply & Risk Management is headquartered in Paris, France, and handles the distribution and risk management of LPG products across South America, Europe, and Asia, serving over 30 million customers in 28 countries. Visit SHV: http://www.shvenergy.com

About ZE and ZEMA

ZE is a technology leader providing customers with software and services that transform decoupled and fragile data into streamlined, transparent, secure, and automated business processes. ZEMA, ZE’s award-winning flagship software, is a comprehensive data management and business process automation software solution. With its unparalleled data library, analytical functionalities, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers a modular, end-to-end, automated solution for clients of all sizes, operating in any industry.

ZE and ZEMA are trademarks of ZE PowerGroup Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.