Ziccardi Law Offices Marks 20-Year Milestone

Attorney Joseph Ziccardi, founder of the Ziccardi Law Offices, is proud to announce the twentieth anniversary of the law firm. “Assisting clients with their legal needs is incredibly rewarding, and we are pleased to have had the opportunity over the last twenty years to do so,” said Ziccardi. “During that time, we have developed long-standing relationships with many clients, and we value the opportunity to continue to obtain positive results for them. We look forward to many more years of service while providing quality representation to our clients.”

Over the past twenty years, Ziccardi Law Offices has achieved significant results in the areas of commercial and civil litigation, including a judgment in favor of a technology company for breach of contract and fraud; employment law, including the payment of unpaid bonus compensation owed to an employee upon termination of employment and significant settlement in favor of an employee subject to sexual harassment and discrimination; real estate, including a dismissal of a claim against a national lender for fraud in connection with foreclosed property; and estate planning, such as the recovery of assets belonging to an estate from a third party. The firm combines vast transactional and trial experience with a personal, hands-on approach.

“We believe that our clients are best served when they have a clear understanding of their rights so they can make fully informed decisions to obtain their goals,” concluded Ziccardi. “We focus on the most direct path to achieving those goals, while providing quality representation throughout the process.”

About Joseph Ziccardi, Ziccardi Law Offices

Joseph Ziccardi is a member of the State Bar of Illinois, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Practice areas of the Ziccardi Law Offices include commercial litigation, business transactions, employment and labor, real estate transactions and litigation and estate and tax planning. For more information, please call (312) 372-3477, or visit http://www.ziccardilaw.com. The law office is located at 77 W. Washington Street, Suite 705, Chicago, IL 60602.

About the NALA™

