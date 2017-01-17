Joining in with other community leaders and organizations helps our patients in their recovery by giving them the opportunity to use the tools they have found in their program in real-life situations.

Recently, patients and staff from A Forever Recovery, a holistic treatment center for substance abuse located in Southwest Michigan, joined other volunteers and organizations in support of the annual Binder Park Zoo Halloween celebration known as the “Zoo Boo”. This event sees hundreds of children and families dressed up in colorful costumes of all designs coming out to enjoy games, face painting, and lots and lots of candy. The AFR team handed out candy to kids at some of the many stations on the trail that winds through the zoo.

“Community outreach has always been a priority of our treatment center,” commented A Forever Recovery founder Per Wickstrom. “Joining in with other community leaders and organizations helps our patients in their recovery by giving them the opportunity to use the tools they have found in their program in real-life situations. It also helps to battle the stigma that addiction has in the general public by letting people see that people in recovery can be functioning and contributing members of society. We were grateful for the opportunity to join in the Binder Park Zoo Boo, and we hope that we will be able to join in next year’s event.”

A video featuring footage from the Zoo Boo as well as an interview with Jonathan M., one of the participants in the event, is available on the A Forever Recovery YouTube channel. Jonathan tells viewers about what he has learned during his time at AFR, and also some of the things he discovered while at the Zoo Boo. “I’ve definitely learned a lot about myself,” he says. “You dig deep. You get these tools, and when we get to go out in a setting like that, it can be a place to try and start using those tools. It helped me to gain a new perspective on life, on society, on the way I conduct myself.”

The treatment program at A Forever Recovery helps their patients to make a complete lifestyle transformation that will allow them to stay clean and sober after they return to the stress of daily life in the real world. Participation in functions like the Binder Park Zoo Boo, fundraising 5K walks, and various other community outreach events is part of that. These volunteer activities are perfect opportunities for their patients to put their newfound tools in recovery from addiction into practice.