Absolute Exhibits Recognized as Owler ‘HOT in 2016’ Winner in Tustin Our team has worked hard to establish Absolute Exhibits as an authority in the trade show exhibit industry.

Absolute Exhibits announced it was named an Owler HOT in 2016 winner in Tustin, California.

Absolute Exhibits, a full-service exhibit design and manufacturing company, experienced tremendous growth in 2016. Through targeted sales and marketing efforts, investment in personnel and equipment, and customer centric support throughout the supply chain, the company has attracted a number of new and larger clients.

"It's a great feeling to be acknowledged as a trending company," stated Mike Plata, Director of Marketing for Absolute Exhibits. "Our team has worked hard to establish Absolute Exhibits as an authority in the trade show exhibit industry - from contributing to our trade show marketing blog, Showtime!, to launching our Exhibit Design Search Tool, which allows anyone to browse hundreds of exhibit photos for design ideas and inspiration."

Owler recognizes the top trending companies in cities around the world. They filtered through more than 15 million companies and picked 4,500 award winners across 600 cities worldwide. Recipients were chosen based on several different metrics, including number of followers on Owler, insights collected from our community, social media followers, and blog posts over the past year.

“We’ve sorted through database of millions of contributions from our community and landed on the top trending companies from around the world,” said Jim Fowler, CEO at Owler. “Being Hot In 2016 is an accomplishment to be proud of.”

To see the Absolute Exhibits company profile on Owler, go to: https://www.owler.com/iaApp/696760/absolute-exhibits-company-profile

About Absolute Exhibits

Established in 2000, Absolute Exhibits is a single-source exhibit house that specializes in the design and fabrication of custom exhibits for over 300 domestic and international trade shows, corporate showrooms and museums.

Absolute Exhibits is headquartered in Tustin, California, with additional facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Würzburg, Germany; and Bucharest, Romania.

For more information, visit http://www.absoluteexhibits.com.

About Owler

Owler is the crowdsourced competitive intelligence platform that business professionals use to outsmart their competition, gain competitive insights, and uncover the latest industry news and alerts. Owler is powered by an active community of 800K business professionals that contribute unique business insights such as competitors, private company revenue, and CEO ratings. From startups all the way to large enterprises (including 96% of the Fortune 500), CEOs, salespeople, marketers, product managers, and all types of business professionals use Owler daily.

Launched in 2014, and funded by Norwest Venture Partners and Trinity Ventures, Owler is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Coimbatore, India.