Accenture Interactive has been recognized as Elastic Path’s 2016 Partner of the Year for being the top-performing partner in 2016. This inaugural award was presented by Elastic Path, which develops the world’s most extensible API-first enterprise commerce platform enabling companies to create innovative customer experiences. Accenture Interactive delivered outstanding contributions that empower joint customers to transform their customer experience and innovate their business and industries.

The award recognized Accenture Interactive in helping customers design and deliver consistent and seamless digital commerce experiences, utilizing Elastic Path® Commerce. The award reflects Accenture Interactive’s contribution to Elastic Path’s customer success, software revenue, and delivery of complex transformational solutions for enterprises that seek a flexible, open and modular commerce platform. The Accenture Interactive team is globally certified by Elastic Path and are delivering numerous client commerce engagements.

“Our strategic partnership with Accenture Interactive was a key factor driving our significant growth in 2016,” said Harry Chemko, CEO, Elastic Path Software. “The Accenture Interactive team ramped up a global Elastic Path Commerce practice in a very short period of time to serve the rapidly growing market demand. We are partnering with leading brands on digital transformation efforts that are creating entirely unprecedented business strategies using Elastic Path Commerce as the backbone. It is exciting to be at the forefront of this historic shift in customer engagement.”

“The commerce landscape is rapidly evolving and Accenture Interactive is helping companies redefine their businesses for a radically different future. Elastic Path Commerce is a key component in the strategies and experiences we develop for our customers,” said Anatoly Roytman, senior managing director, Accenture Interactive, and global digital commerce lead. “We are very pleased to be recognized by the Elastic Path team for our efforts and investments in the partnership and expect continued success in 2017.”

The Elastic Path and Accenture Interactive partnership is helping world-renowned brands in their digital transformation efforts, which are reshaping their industries. Some of their joint customers include:



One of the world’s largest vacation travel giants

US-based Fortune 1000 software provider in the financial services industry

One of the world’s largest global telecommunications and wireless providers

