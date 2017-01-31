We always advise clients to take the long view when it comes to tax preparation and planning.

“We always advise clients to take the long view when it comes to tax preparation and planning,” explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. “Accordingly, our February, 2017, eLetter focuses on long-term care, life insurance and retirement issues even as we know that folks are looking for tax preparation services in San Francisco for individuals and businesses.”

A Newsletter for San Francisco Residents Who Care about Money

Taxes, money, and financial planning can be dry issues, to say the least. However, many San Francisco residents are either high income individuals and/or business owners. To not have an eye on their finances is short-sighted. Consequently, the February, 2017, eLetter focuses on long-term care and innovative ways that that can be coupled with life insurance in hybrid policies. Other insights concern retirement planning. Safe Harbor works with many established companies and high income individuals to focus on the long term in terms of their tax strategies. On the other end of the spectrum, the firm also works with San Francisco startups who are seeking to start out in the proper manner. A common issue concerns how to set up stock options properly, or identify the best form of business organization to minimize taxes for the long term. Interested persons can subscribe to the newsletter at no charge, and thereby have a monthly, succinct dose of information on taxes, money, and financial planning. It is always advisable to reach out for a consultation with one of the firm's accountants, as no two San Francisco individuals or businesses are the same.

