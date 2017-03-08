Achieve TMS | Portland, OR This event is a perfect opportunity for both medical personnel and prospective patients in the Portland area to see what TMS is, learn how it works and hear from doctors and more importantly patients who are benefiting from this state-of-the-art treatment

Achieve TMS invites mental health service providers and the public to an open house on March 16th, 2017. Come and get acquainted with the doctors and staff, and tour the beautiful new office location in Portland, OR. Achieve TMS is the largest provider of deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (dTMS) in the U.S. for the treatment of depression.

Deep TMS is an exciting new alternative treatment for medication-resistant depression, offering hope to those whose depression symptoms were not relieved with antidepressants. In over 60 clinical studies worldwide, dTMS has been shown to be both safe and effective in improving the symptoms of major depressive disorder.

“This event is a perfect opportunity for both medical personnel and prospective patients in the Portland area to see what TMS is, learn how it works and hear from doctors and more importantly patients who are benefiting from this state-of-the-art treatment after struggling with other treatment modalities that have not worked for major depressive disorder.“ Dr. Rick Christie

The open house event will be held at:

Achieve TMS

516 SE Morrison Street

Suite 309

Portland, Oregon 97214

Click here to RSVP

For questions about dTMS for the treatment of depression, please contact:

Laura Segall, Chief Marketing Officer

LSegall(at)AchieveTMS(dot)com

(760) 533-2784