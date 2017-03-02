David Jack at the Activeight Experience where fitness is others-focused Nobody has ever seen ‘fitness’. We only see this unique person, struggling to be fit for her calling. We only see fitness in a human life. In the end, it’s about the people.

Fifty of the top fitness professionals in the world work shoulder-to-shoulder with fitness enthusiasts in a kitchen at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa – cooking, laughing, playing (a minor food fight breaks out), and eating good food. It’s part of the fun at the Activeight Experience, a three-day event held every October in Phoenix that challenges the status quo in fitness. “Is fitness still serving us,” asks leader David Jack, “or have we forgotten its purpose?”

The theme of this year’s Activeight Experience is The Legacy of Fitness. It’s a chance for fitness professionals and enthusiasts to become missionaries of inspiration within the world of fitness. The event takes place October 26-29 at the ActivPrayer headquarters at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, AZ.

“We imagine an experience that humanizes fitness,” says ActivPrayer co-founder Luke Burgis. “Fitness in the abstract doesn’t exist. Nobody has ever seen ‘fitness’. We only see this unique person, struggling to be fit for her calling. We only see fitness in a human life. In the end, it’s about the people.”

People arrive ready to be surprised. In Activeight’s first year, participants boarded a bus not knowing where they were headed. They arrived at a vacant lot, where they spent the day digging trenches, clearing rocks, and restoring garden beds for the South Phoenix Promise Neighborhood, a project of MentorKids USA to give children a safe space to play and grow healthy foods. In Activeight’s third year, fitness professionals filmed exercise videos together – they didn’t learn until the end of the weekend that the videos were going to be sent to an orphanage in India to help children learn basic exercises.

“Activeight is one of the most sincere, genuine communities out there,” says Joe Carabase, a participant on Men’s Health’s, “Next Top Trainer." “I’ve been to literally hundreds of fitness conferences over the last ten years. There’s nothing else like this.”

This year is the fourth Activeight Experience in a four-event cycle. After this year, leaders will take the experiences, each with a different theme – The Craft of Fitness, the Spirit of Fitness, The Spirit of Fitness, The Legacy of Fitness – into their local communities and organize them on a recurring basis. It’s part of leaving a legacy.

“Legacies are created by the intentions and actions you choose to bring to life in the world and in the good you seek to magnify in yourself and others,” says David Jack. “Where it ends, it begins.”

Applications to attend the event are open through May 30. Visit http://www.activeightfitness.com/legacy to learn more.

About ActivPrayer & Co-founders David Jack and Luke Burgis

ActivPrayer is an education company founded in 2010 with a mission to magnify the good in people, places, and things, starting with fitness. It was co-founded by Luke Burgis and David Jack.

Luke Burgis was named a “Top 25 Entrepreneur Under 25” by Business Week in 2006. He stepped away from a successful entrepreneurial career in Silicon Valley to earn a Bachelor of Sacred Theology from the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome before returning to ActivPrayer. David Jack is one of the world’s most recognized performance coaches and a consultant for major brands and publications such as Reebok, Rodale, Men’s Health, and Women’s Health. He’s the founder and Head Coach of the activLAB, ActivPrayer’s flagship club at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa.

David and Luke founded Activeight in 2014 as a service to coaches who want to renew the fitness industry. The “eight” in Activeight comes from the eight core principles of ActivPrayer: Drive Awareness, Elevate Intentions, Dedication Action, Incarnate Values, Challenge Ordinary, Activate the Best in Others, Tell Stories, and Encounter Everyone.

