Unblock VAST and VPAID 2.0 Video Ad Revenue With ADIQ

The key is not just being the first, it’s being the first at regaining back the true bulk of the video ad inventory.

Ad blocking is a serious threat for ad supported video businesses today. There were 615 million devices blocking ads worldwide by the end of 2016, 62% (308 million) of those mobile. On average ad blockers are costing publishers up to 30% of their ad revenue.

ADIQ effectively counters this with powerful Adblock Recovery solutions, which make sure that the ad content is seen on any desktop or mobile device. Full support is available for VAST and VPAID 2.0 video ads (industry-first). Display ads support is coming soon.

For us, unblocking VPAID 2.0 is huge. The fact remains that a great majority of video ads today are served through VPAID 2.0 ads managers. This in turns allows BridIQ to have a far wider support for video ad unblocking than any other similar solution on the market.

Easily deployable ADIQ is a cost-effective and sustainable business model where you pay for unblocked and delivered impressions only. It comes as a part of BridTV online video platform PREMIUM plan, free of charge, but it also works with other top video players.

BRIDTV, LLC owns and operates Brid.tv, an enterprise-level free online video platform and player solution. With the online world moving in the direction of HTML5, we offer webmasters a robust and feature-rich turn-key solution to post their videos online. Pre-rolls, interactive HTML5 ads, latest mobile and desktop streaming formats, WordPress support, all for free!

Find out more from the website: http://www.brid.tv

ADIQ is Brid’s proprietary ad de-blocking tech offering simple, yet powerful Adblock Recovery solutions to help small businesses and large enterprises ensure their video ad content is seen on any desktop or mobile device.

Find out more from the website: http://adiq.brid.tv

###