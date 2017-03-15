For more information about addiction help contact Robert Kutzner III @ (949) 903-1803

For homeless in need a free meal in Costa Mesa they should go to the Lighthouse (Nazarene Church), SOS (Share Our Selves), or the Someone Care (Soup Kitchen). With the growing homeless community drug use, theft, and violent crimes are all on the rise with zero solutions in the immediate future. Prop. 57 was supposed to loosen up more money for the state to be used for drug rehabilitation programs however California voters are now seeing that drug addiction and alcoholism isn’t being treated properly.

Knack Media reporter Laura Norris asked Dr. Robert R. Kutzner; “What is the problem with the epidemic of Homeless and crime in Costa Mesa?” Dr. Kutzner responded “I can speak about the addiction problem issue and touch on the metal illness that most of the homeless suffer from. I see that there are No programs that currently addressing what is necessary to at least put a dent into this misfiring engine. I have offered my services to anyone that asks.” Dr. Kutzner continues, “Treatment center, detox center, Christian organizations are only doing parts.” “Don’t get me wrong I am a Christian but I wouldn’t just read the bible if I needed heart surgery nor as a Doctor would I expect everyone to be cured on faith alone, even though I have seen a few patients cured by faith alone, i.e. 12 Steps. For those that need the whole person attended to, God has blessed me with that calling.”

Laura Norris (Knack Media reporter) asked: So what is the solution for the homeless in Costa Mesa?” Dr Robert Kutzner responds “There is a Simple solution established by studies that have been around since the 1980’s on Non-Fractionated treatment for pain and addiction, it is called a Multidisciplinary Approach. In other words a Biological, Psychological, and Social Spiritual approach, all three of these modality’s need to be use concurrently. So for the Addicted or mentally ill patient (homeless) that may not have the kind of faith to cure themselves through their belief in God alone there is a path, already provided, to quiet themselves long enough to reconnect.”

Dr. Kutzner continues “I am interested in having one location in Costa Mesa or Santa Ana that will let me provide these evidence based services. The City of Santa Ana has a location that can house and treat the homeless patients that suffer from addiction and mental illness."

"I am presently meeting with the Assembly Member Mathew Harper of the 74th District (In April) to discuss rolling out a plan to slow down these rapid growing issues within our community. My door is always open to discussing what The Good Next Step is.”

