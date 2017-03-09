We want web users to visit our site for research purposes, to educate themselves on addiction and develop a working knowledge of treatment topics. We can help to improve public health and save lives by making this information as accessible as we can.

One of Florida’s largest addiction treatment providers recently launched a thoroughly redesigned and retooled corporate website this week. The Treatment Center of the Palm Beaches, LLC, unveiled its new-look, mobile-friendly website at https://www.thetreatmentcenter.com/ on Monday, March 6.

“Our team put months of work into making our new website a success,” said The Treatment Center President Katie Chernak. “I’m particularly proud of how our new website structure breaks down our program and treatment offerings for the reader, in addition to offering more substantive information on each of our programs.”

The revamped site also features a new resource section that is vast and growing. Visitors can expand their knowledge on general addiction topics or dig deeper for detailed information concerning numerous addictive substances and mental health conditions. Chernak said her team plans to add dozens of additional free drug and mental health resources to the site in the coming months.

Another new resource available on the site is the “Learn About Your State” repository. This resource features an interactive map that allows visitors to learn more about the prevalence of drug abuse in any of the 50 states, including their own.

“Not every part of our site has to be about selling visitors on our treatment,” Chernak said. “We want web users to visit our site for research purposes, to educate themselves on addiction and develop a working knowledge of treatment topics. We can help to improve public health and save lives by making this information as accessible as we can.”

Catering to individuals and families who suffer from addiction all over the U.S., The Treatment Center offers detox, inpatient, outpatient and teen substance abuse treatment in West Palm Beach and Lake Worth, Florida. The treatment provider is also known for customized program offerings such as:



12-Step and Faith-Based Recovery

Dual Diagnosis Treatment

Chronic Pain Management

Couples Addiction Treatment

Couples Liaison Services

Family Therapy Sessions

Holistic therapies such as yoga, acupuncture, laser therapy and nutritional counseling are available in both The Treatment Center’s inpatient and outpatient programs.

The Treatment Center’s residential facility in Lake Worth supports over 140 patients and features comfortable furnishings as well as outdoor amenities such as basketball and volleyball courts and a meditation garden. The outpatient facility, The Healing Center, is just a few blocks east, located in the same plaza as Within Books Recovery Café, a bookstore and coffee shop operated by The Treatment Center.

In addition to its revamped corporate website, The Treatment Center recently created a new brand and website to highlight its residential treatment program. The new brand is called “TTC Care,” and its all-new website debuted in January at TTCCare.com. This microsite educates visitors about the advantages of The Treatment Center’s inpatient facility and program.

The Treatment Center of the Palm Beaches has operated out of southern Florida for more than eight years and holds a Gold Seal of Approval by The Joint Commission. The treatment provider’s experienced staff include dozens of board-certified doctors, nurses, clinicians, therapists and other medical professionals. To learn more about The Treatment Center and its multiple facilities and programs, visit the new-look https://www.thetreatmentcenter.com/.