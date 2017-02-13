Battling food and financial insecurity in the community is a cause we strongly believe in. After all, neighbors helping neighbors is what it’s all about.

Augustine Insurance Agency, which protects the families and businesses of north Dallas through professional insurance and financial planning, has announced the latest nonprofit organization to benefit from their vibrant community enrichment program. Metrocrest Services provides an assortment of vital services to seniors and other community members experiencing hunger and financial insecurity. Donations to this worthy cause are now being accepted here.

Metrocrest Services has been serving the greater Denton County community for over 40 years. By providing programs for individuals, families and seniors which foster independence and lead to self-sufficiency, dedicated volunteers served 15,000 neighbors in need last year alone. Many seeking assistance are low income, but others have fluctuating income or are coping with a financial crisis due to injury or illness. Metrocrest offers help and hope with a variety of educational programs, as well as maintaining a food pantry, emergency rent and utility assistance and home-delivered meals.

“We are very pleased to be helping Metrocrest provide for local people in need,” said Aaron Augustine, principal of Augustine Insurance Agency. “Battling food and financial insecurity in the community is a cause we strongly believe in. After all, neighbors helping neighbors is what it’s all about.”

The agency’s caring team is hard at work promoting the campaign through a dynamic social media and email campaign and has even featured Metrocrest in their monthly community magazine. Our Hometown magazine, which is delivered to thousands of households in Addison and surrounding communities every month, has dedicated a full page to showcase the campaign for Metrocrest Services. Current and archived issues may be enjoyed and shared at http://augustineinsuranceagency.com/magazines/.

Readers who would like to join Augustine Insurance in supporting struggling community members in need may visit http://augustineinsuranceagency.com/causes/lets-lend-helping-hand-local-families/ to make a donation. Even better, the agency has pledged to contribute $10 to the campaign for each and every recommendation they receive for an insurance quotation, with no purchase necessary, making so simple for people to rally friends and family members in a common cause.

The agency has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities it serves by vigorously seeking out and supporting local worthy causes as part of the celebrated nationwide ‘Agents of Change’ movement. To keep tabs on new opportunities to support the community, readers are encouraged to bookmark http://augustineinsuranceagency.com/community/ and share the page with others. Concerned community members may submit ideas for future initiatives at http://augustineinsuranceagency.com/submit-causes/.

About Augustine Insurance Agency

Serving families from offices in Addison, TX, Augustine Insurance is committed to bringing local people an agency which understands their needs. Aaron Augustine and his team of dedicated professionals work with carriers to assemble a variety of products and services which will ensure their clients’ peace of mind. From all of the products a typical consumer needs (home, auto, boat, ATV, etc.), to financial planning services, Augustine Insurance delivers consistently superior service. Their caring experts may be reached by calling 972-746-0434. To learn more about the agency, please visit http://augustineinsuranceagency.com/