Adeptia Suite Is Certified for Integration with SAP NetWeaver®

"This certification validates our effort to ensure that our solution brings a lot of value to ERP-based processes and end users,” says Deepak Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Adeptia Inc.

Adeptia Inc., a leading provider of B2B integration solutions, today announced that its Adeptia Suite has achieved SAP certified integration with the SAP NetWeaver® technology platform. The solution integrates with SAP NetWeaver to connect applications for smooth data exchange.

The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Adeptia Suite 6.5 is integrated with SAP NetWeaver.

The Adeptia Suite is based on integration best practices and enables better partner collaboration on solutions based on SAP software. Its interface is designed to provide easy access and enable business users to integrate solutions for expanding their domains globally. With this integration, users of SAP NetWeaver can more easily self-manage mission-critical B2B integration operations and deploy high-quality products from a single interface.

"This certification validates our effort to ensure that our solution brings a lot of value to ERP-based processes and end users,” says Deepak Singh, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Adeptia Inc. “We have developed a powerful technology that helps avoid complex deployments, aiming to enable users to focus more on growing their business and partner capacity.”

Learn more by visiting https://adeptia.com/

About Adeptia:

Adeptia is an integration software company focused on connecting businesses together. Adeptia’s enterprise-class B2B integration platform helps our customers fast-forward revenues and reduce operational costs by speeding up customer data onboarding and streamlining ongoing information exchange. Adeptia’s unique capability lies in automation of every B2B integration process, thus enabling business users to perform operational tasks while allowing IT to focus on governance, security, and control.

SAP, SAP NetWeaver and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For media inquiries contact:

Adeptia, Inc.

marketing(at)adeptia(dot)com