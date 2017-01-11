DUNMORE’s adhesion-promoting technologies advance the use of fluoropolymer films through surface modification and multi-layer laminates constructions. Neil Gillespie, DUNMORE VP, states, “DUNMORE has been processing fluoropolymer films for over 15 years and this latest success in adhesion promoting technologies will enable us to advance the use of these high performance materials."

DUNMORE Corporation is proud to introduce new adhesion-promoting technologies for fluoropolymer films (http://www.dunmore.com/products/fluoropolymer-film.html). Fluorpolymers are used for a variety of applications where robust characteristics are needed, such as high traffic environments, exposure to abrasive chemicals, and outdoor use. The strengths of these high-end materials also present processing challenges, since the substrates are engineered to prevent adhesion, surface modification and laminating multi-layered structures can be a design challenge.

In addition to low coefficient of friction, fluoropolymer films inherently feature chemical resistance, UV stability, weldability, moisture resistance, and mechanical strength. These features make fluoropolymers a preferred choice for manufacturers looking for long lasting, high performance applications but also make them difficult to process. The fluoropolymer market is expected to grow from $6.5 to $10.5 billion by 2020 with new applications in architecture and automotive. While fluoropolymer films continue to lead transportation, exterior graphics, and the renewable energy market, new functionality is required for continued growth in these segments. Moreover, the potential applications for these substrates continue to grow as industries like construction, aerospace, and automotive look for multifunctional, advanced materials to meet strict abrasion, weight and weatherability standards in next generation products.

Neil Gillespie, Vice President of Technology for DUNMORE, states, “DUNMORE has been processing fluoropolymer films for over 15 years and continues to face unique material science challenges with our partners as they look to enter new markets with these technical materials. This latest success in adhesion promoting technologies will enable us to work with our suppliers and customers to advance the use of these high performance materials.”

DUNMORE’s new adhesion promoting-technologies deliver increased functionality for fluoropolymer film manufacturers by enabling their substrates to be used in applications previously unattainable because printability, surface modification, and multilayer laminations were difficult to achieve with their substrates. The adhesion promoting technologies enable DUNMORE's partners to add both aesthetics and functionality through surface modification and multi-layer laminations to replace incumbent materials with thin-film constructions.

About DUNMORE

DUNMORE Corporation is a global developer and manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils. DUNMORE offers film conversion services such as coating (http://www.dunmore.com/services/toll-coating.html), metalizing and laminating along with contract film manufacturing and custom film product development. DUNMORE produces coated film, metallized film and laminating film substrates for the aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts, packaging, insulation, surfacing and fashion industries. DUNMORE is a privately held, global manufacturer with two sites in the US and one in Europe (Germany). All facilities are ISO 9001:2008 certified. For complete information on DUNMORE’s products, services and industries served, please visit DUNMORE’s website http://www.dunmore.com/.